The escalating construction sector in China, Japan and India is likely to majorly propel the growth graph of concrete densification & polishing material market, especially with the influx of foreign investments and the rising number of construction projects onboard by renowned companies. For instance, in 2018, renowned electric vehicle maker Tesla bagged approval from the Chinese government to set up its Giga factory 3 in the country, while e-commerce giant Amazon recently announced plans to introduce 5 more warehouses in India, further increasing its total storage capacity to 20 million cubic feet. The inflow of investments such as the aforementioned are expected to have a massive impact on the regional industry expansion.

With the rapid upsurge in the construction of warehouses, malls and industrial facilities in emerging economies, the concrete densification & polishing material market has come to garner significant gains in the past couple of years. Construction developers are increasingly opting for polished concrete flooring as it offers lower maintenance, higher durability and provides a more clean and shiny look to project spaces. These products undoubtedly, have enhanced the quality of commercial and residential establishments such as industrial plants, government buildings, retail facilities, car parking spaces and more, and are quickly becoming the fastest growing flooring options to ever hit the construction industry.

Fueled by the rapid infrastructural development trends in emerging nations, concrete densification & polishing material market has registered remarkable proceeds over the recent years. Reportedly, concrete floorings have become one of the most popular flooring options for both residential and commercial spaces, mainly due to the product’s benefits like easy maintenance, resilience, sustainability and more. Furthermore, the emergence of novel technologies and materials like densifiers, conditioners, sealers and crack fillers, can significantly upgrade the durability and quality of existing concrete surfaces while offering an aesthetic, glossy & shiny look. Additionally, polished surfaces are proven to eliminate the use of wax or other coatings as well as the need of required labor, time, and expense for their application.

Apart from its proven benefits, that would certainly aid the industry expansion, the adoption graph of concrete densification & polishing material market will also witness an upsurge on account of the increased pressure on the global construction sector. This can aptly be attributed to the increase in global population and the subsequently surging demand for housing, in conjunction with the paradigm shift of rural residents to urban areas. The aforementioned scenario is also supported by statistics from the UN that claim about 68% of the world’s population to be living in urban areas by 2050.

On account of the recent advancements in polishing equipment and techniques, contractors are now using materials like industrial diamond resin pads, liquid silicate hardener, densifier, polish, sealants and more that offer a high-gloss finish to surfaces without the need of wax or coatings, and also prevent the possibility of slipping. In fact, mechanically grinding and flattening the floor surface increases friction, making polished floors an ideal surface alternative for places like airports and aircraft hangers. This could undoubtedly lay the groundwork for concrete densification & polishing material market players to tap a lucrative application area and generate significant proceeds.

Additionally, India’s institutional end-use sector comprising schools, colleges, universities, etc. is also set to augment over the coming years. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reports, the country’s education sector was worth $91.7 billion in FY18 and is expected to reach $101.1 billion in FY19. Moreover, the country’s Ministry of Human Resource Development is planning to raise around $15.52 billion from high net worth individuals and private companies to finance improvement of education infrastructure in the country. Initiatives such as the aforesaid are likely to lead to the development of sophisticated educational infrastructure like large auditoriums, modern e-classrooms, basketball and tennis courts and college car parks. This would in consequence, augment the demand for effective flooring and building material, thereby supplementing the regional concrete densification & polishing materials market growth.

While APAC’s success in the global industry is a given, Europe is also likely to accrue commendable proceeds by the end of 2025. As per estimates, Europe concrete densification and polishing equipment market will cross $450 million by 2025, aided by the massive implementation of remodeling projects and the rising number of construction activities in the residential and commercial segments.

In a nutshell, it is rather vivid that the growth graph of the concrete densification & polishing materials industry is inherently dependent on the expansion of the construction sector worldwide. Aided by the ever-increasing demand for effective, durable flooring solutions, the global concrete densification & polishing materials market size is likely to surpass $2 billion by 2025.

