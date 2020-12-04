Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market is valued approximately USD 68.90 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Due to advancements in medical science and technology, immunotherapy is at the helm of modern oncology care due to which the deployment of oncolytic virus immunotherapy has witnessed consistent growth. A spectrum of immunotherapies that primarily target three layers of tumor biology, including immune system and it has gained considerable traction owing to the promising end-results. Further, the development of anti-cancer treatment therapies has largely focused on delivering customized therapy to cellular targets.

The promising outcomes during the early stage clinical trials with oncolytic virus immunotherapy is further expected to play an imperative tole in boosting the overall growth of the market. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Ongoing clinical trials, advancement in oncolytic virus immunotherapy along with the regulatory imposition on oncolytic virus immunotherapy would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, failure of these molecules in late stage of clinical developments may be leveling off for companies operating in the market which is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the owing to high prevalence of cancer, specifically melanoma cancer. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the strong presence of leading manufacturers and high rate of manufacturer’s sponsorship are contributing to greater availability of oncolytic virus immunotherapy in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck

Amgen

TILT Biotherapeutics

Oncorus

Sorrento Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

BioVex, Inc.

Cold Genesys, Inc.

DNAtrix Therapeutics

Genelux Corporation

