Global Screw Compressor Market is valued approximately USD 9.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Screw compressors consists of two helical rotors which are used in compressing external air to a set pressure, ensuring dry, clean, and compressed air. It works on the positive displacement principle with internal compression and comprises of two rotating elements consisting of a casing, suction valve, rubber seals, an air filter and delivery valve. The screw compressor is majorly used when the constant demand for air is required and thus has utilization in Low pressure and high volume applications. Increasing demand for energy-efficient compressors, low maintenance & operation costs, and rise in energy consumption are some of the major factors driving the screw compressor market.

According to International Energy Efficiency (IEA), global energy demand rose by 1.9% in 2017 led by strong economic growth, ultimately driving energy efficiency. Further increasing in the energy demand from all sectors have created potential market growth opportunities. As per the IBEF, electricity consumption in India is projected to reach 15,300 TWh by 2040 from 4897 TWh from 2016. Further, growing government investments in the power grid infrastructure in order to maximize power infrastructure augments the market growth. As the government of China expected to invest USD 317 billion for power grid infrastructure by 2020. However, increase in the usage of renewables impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, demand for eco-friendly screw compressors presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Screw Compressor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large commercial and industrial buildings along with growing demand for power. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing investments in power infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Screw Compressor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand PLC

GE Oil & Gas

Gardner Denver Inc

Siemens AG

Bauer Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Sullair LLC

Boge Kompressoren

Howden Group Ltd

