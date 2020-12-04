Global Military Simulation and Training Market is valued approximately USD 11.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.39 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Military Simulation and Training is a technology used for providing training services for system use and maintenance for military warfare techniques. The approach is time effective and cost saving and is majorly utilized by the defense sector.

Where it is used as an effective method for the training of workforce for facilitating personnel with new techniques and procedures, to develop and measure new tactics as well as higher responsibilities and effectiveness of new weapons. The military simulation and training helps in creating a realistic environment to produce immediate and real responses for multiple situations as well as handling complex armaments without the necessity to use these operational tools physically.

The increasing awareness to reduce expenses on traditional training methods drives the market growth. Further increasing strengthening of military forces across the globe and surging procurement of new defense equipment necessitates the demand for military training and simulations. As in September 2020, the government of Australia, awarded a contract to a local company for mobile weapons training simulator with an aim to boost the domestic defense industry. Also, increasing defense spending across the globe to support military activities augments the market growth. As per the Stockholm International Peace research institute (SPIRI) United States increased their defense spending by 5.3% reaching a total of USD 732 billion in 2019 as compared to their spending in 2018. Accounting for 38% of the global defense spending. However, lack of interoperability and networking impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, rapid modernization of Defense equipment presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Military Simulation and Training market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing defense spending and increasing modernization in Military would create lucrative growth prospects for the Military Simulation and Training market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

CAE Inc

Thales Group

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins Inc

Cubic Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

