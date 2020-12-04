Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 4.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is mainly used to make or amplify copies of deoxyribonucleic acid sequence of interest. This approach is widely used in various application such as functional analysis of genes, diagnosis of hereditary, DNA cloning, functional analysis of genes, detection of infectious diseases and forensic sciences.

Advancements in PCR & real-time PCR molecular diagnostics are largely driven by minor changes to enzymes and large-scale changes in particular result. Presently, the outbreak of novel covid-19 pandemic would create lucrative growth aspects for the market as this approach is highly critical to detect virus in individuals who exhibit no symptoms of signs of disease. Further, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing focus on research & development activities would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91631

As per the LANCET Public Health in 2017, the incidence of HIV has increased from 0.23 per 100,000 in 2004 to approx. 4.2 per 100,000 individuals in 2017. Similarly, as per the SupChina Organization in China, the surge in the number of HIV-infected people increased from 759,000 in 2017 to approx. 1.2 million in 2018. However, high device costs associated with DPCR is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the rapid adoption of latest PCR technology systems, increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing focus on research & development activities. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the expansion of the molecular diagnostic. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Elekta AB Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

GRIFOLS, S.A.

Request For Sample Reports:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91631

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790