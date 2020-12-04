Global Localized Temperature Therapy Products Market is valued approximately USD 1.37 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.15 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Localized temperature therapy products use temperature to treat pain, arthritis and Chronic aches. The application of the temperatures is done through various hot and cold products such as gel packs. The use of these products have numerous benefits in clinical area such as pain relief, improved blood flow and reduction of swelling, removal of wastes and toxins. Thus, the advantages offered by the use of these therapy products drives the market towards growth.

The rising prevalence of arthritis along with several other chronic aches drives the market growth. As per Arthritis India as of 2018, over 180 million people of India accounting to 15% of the population had Arthritis. As per Arthritis Society, as of 2019, about 20% of the Canadian population above 15 years of age have arthritis accounting for 1 in 5 people. And women are more likely to have arthritis as compared to men resulting in nearly 60% of the affected population being women. Further, the society forecasts this prevalence to increase over the coming decades. As per the projected data, about 24% of the Canadian population will have arthritis by 2040. Further, rising sedentary work life and lack of exercise which leads to obesity augments pain in various parts of the body driving the demand for localized temperature therapy products. Moreover, the cost effectiveness associated with use of localized therapy products further increases consumer preference supporting the market growth. However, side effects such as inflammation and swelling on misuse impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, growing preference towards Non-Invasive, Drug Free Pain Management Therapy presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Localized Temperature Therapy Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Rising emphasis by market players on treatments for sports injuries, a demand for heat therapy for injuries in lower limb injuries and higher incidences if musculoskeletal disorders. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing airports increasing prevalence of arthritis would create lucrative growth prospects for the Localized Temperature Therapy Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries Inc.

Cincinnati Sub Zero

B.u.W. Schmidt

Pic Solution

Rapid Aid

Macon & Company Inc.

Adroit Medical Systems

Advanced Home Care

