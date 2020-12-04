Anti-jamming antennas are multi-element and advanced technology in antenna solutions specially designed to protect a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) / Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver from jamming signals. Anti-jamming antenna protect the GPS system from intentional and interference jamming. GPS signals become weak due to signal jamming in the receiver’s system.

Anti-jamming antennas improve the communication and transmitting time of data and also helps to enhance the performance of the transmitter and receiver system.

Adoption of anti-jamming antennas is expected to increase in healthcare and automotive sectors to improve the signaling system.

Key Drivers of the Anti-Jamming Antenna Market

Increasing adoption of anti-jamming antennas in the military and defense sector to improve the satellite technology for accurate positioning, communication, and transmitting & receiving timing is expected to drive growth of the market. The adoption of anti-jamming antennas in aircrafts and military vehicles & aircrafts to provide a smooth signaling system is expected to boost the demand for anti-jamming antennas during the forecast period.

Adoption of new technology is anticipated to create business opportunity for anti-jamming antenna providers, enabling them to offer advanced receiver chips and modules to improve communication performance.

High system cost and resistance toward new technology adoption expected to hinder the market

Increasing adoption of advance solutions in antennas to improve signal transmission and receiving processes also increases the cost of the signaling system. The system cost is rather high which is affordable by the military and defense sector. Limited customer adoption is expected to restrain the growth of the anti-jamming antenna market.

Resistance by employees to adopt new technologies across emerging economies is also one of the major factors restraining the growth of the anti-jamming antenna market.

Impact of the COVID 19 on Anti-Jamming Antenna Market

In 2020, the anti-jamming antenna market is expected face financial downfall due to coronavirus infected nations across the globe. Globally, small & medium enterprise businesses have been hugely impacted by coronavirus. The market is expected to show growth opportunities after the 2020 financial crisis.

The manufacturing of the anti-jamming antenna is currently stopped by the lockdown condition in many regions. Less marketing and low adoption by the across the commercial sectors is expected hinder the market growth.

North America to Hold Major Share of the global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market

North America was holding prominent share of the anti-jamming antenna market due to availability of technical expertise and increasing adoption of advanced signaling systems in defense and military sectors.

In North America, adoption of anti-jamming antennas was increased in the automotive and healthcare industry. Anti-jamming antennas are used to protect and improve the performance of network and signaling systems. This in turn is estimated to boost the demand for anti-jamming antennas during the forecast period after financial of 2020.

Asia Pacific is technology hub of the semiconductors and antenna technology but recently due COVID-19 demand for anti-jamming antenna is impacted and has negative impact on the market growth.

Key Players Operating in the global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market

NovAtel Inc.

NovAtel Inc. is a global provider of GPS based products for the enterprises to enhanced performance of the communication system. The company provides the solution in surveying, agriculture, marine and mining, aviation, geographic information systems, and the machine control market. The company offers a wide range of products such as antennas, correction services, inertial navigation systems, and receivers to businesses.

BAE Systems plc.

BAE Systems plc is a global provider of advanced defense technology solutions to provide the security solutions in critical information and infrastructure data security. The company offers solutions for air, land, maritime, and cyber domains. It operates its business in 40 countries across the globe with 85,800 employees. BAE Systems plc also offers solutions to cyber security & intelligence and electronic sectors.

Other key players operating in the global anti-jamming antenna market include Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Cobham plc, and Mayflower Communications.

Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market: Research Scope

Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market, by Type

Civilian Systems

Nulling System

Beam Steering Systems

Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market, by Application

Position, navigation, and timing

Casualty evacuation

Flight control

Surveillance and reconnaissance

Targeting

Others

Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market, by End-user

Civilian

MilitaryUnmanned Vehicles

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market Segmentation, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Mexico

EuropeGermany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South AmericaBrazil

Rest of South America

