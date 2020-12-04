A data center is a virtual infrastructure or physical facility used by enterprises to accommodate systems such as computers, servers, and networking systems as well as components.

Data center test and measurement refers to testing the entire data center, which needs a test and measurement instrument that can measure performance of the computing systems of the data center.

refers to testing the entire data center, which needs a test and measurement instrument that can measure performance of the computing systems of the data center. Data is increasing at a rapid pace across the globe. Many data centers are currently at maximum capacity. Hence, data center operators require a method or technique to increase channel bandwidth, speed, and reduce the power per bit. Hence, a whole new set of test and measurement solutions are required to perform such operations or methods to successfully implement these changes.

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market: Dynamics

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market: Key Drivers

Data centers are upgrading from 100GE to 400GE to meet the rising demand from enterprises to enhance network broadband. This is expected to create demand to test the Ethernet, which is likely to create demand for solutions that can validate FlexE and FlexO technologies. This is a major factor expected to boost the growth of the data center test and measurement market during the forecast period.

Rise in adoption of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous vehicles by various sectors is estimated to boost the demand for data center test and measurement across the globe. This is primarily because adoption of these technologies creates volatile amounts of data in the network, creating new computing and performance demands in the data center, which indirectly generates demand for data center test and measurement solutions.

At present, data centers are shifting from multi-fiber push-on (MPO)-8 to MPO-12, thus generating demand for more versatile fiber-optic testing equipment, which is a major factor projected to accelerate the global data center test and measurement market in the next few years.

Rise in demand to increase channel capacity, quality, and compatibility, and reduce test time and costs is estimated to propel the global data center test and measurement market during the forecast period.

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market: Restraints

One of the most significant challenges of the data center test and measurement market is integration and implementation of diverse and dynamic sets of components and transceivers. Thus, integration challenge is a major factor projected to hinder the global data center test and measurement market in the next few years.

Also, high cost of data center test and measurement solutions are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market

Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is resulting in economic slowdown. Developed countries are strongly affected by this pandemic. COVID-19 has a positive impact on the data center test and measurement market. Currently, people are focusing majorly on online activities such as e-commerce and using OTT platforms, which is anticipated to increase the data worldwide. Therefore, data centers are upgrading their capacity and increasing channel bandwidth to manage the huge amount of data. Hence test and measurement solutions help data centers to work more efficiently.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market

In terms of region, the global data center test and measurement market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominated the global data center test and measurement market in 2019, due to the high market share of solutions used to manage, test, and monitor network performance in the region. Rising demand for agile IT infrastructures is anticipated to boost the data center test and measurement market in the region.

The data center test and measurement market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid production of more powerful chipsets for data centers in China, thus generating demand for data center test and measurement equipment in the region.

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market: Competition Landscape

Several local, regional, and international players are active in the data center test and measurement market with strong presence. Rapid technological advancements have created significant opportunities in the global data center test and measurement market.

Key Players Operating in Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market:

Aquantia Corp.

Arista Networks

Cisco Systems

Exfo Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market: Research Scope

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market, by Component

HardwareElectronic Test Equipment

Fiber-Optic Test Equipment

Solutions

ServicesProfessional

Managed

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market, by End-user

Government

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Oil & Gas

Education

Defense

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Global Data Center Test and Measurement Market, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

EuropeGermany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & AfricaGCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South AmericaBrazil

Rest of South America

