Voice over WiFi allows users to make calls over a wireless Internet connection instead of a cellular network. Rapid increase in users of broadband Internet services, especially in the residential segment, and widespread use of smartphones are fueling the demand for voice over WiFi.

Global Voice over WiFi Market: Dynamics

Growth in Internet and Smartphone UsersRapid growth of availability of WiFi across the globe has helped establish the communication infrastructure for voice over WiFi. Increasing usage of WiFi is also fueling the expectation of end-users for quality, convenience, and cost savings from communication service providers.

Additionally, rise in number of users of smartphones has boosted the global voice over WiFi market. Easy access to Internet or WiFi in a smartphone with improved network connectivity has propelled the demand for voice over WiFi. According to the Cisco Visual Network Index, smatphone users across the globe are expected to reach 6.7 billion in 2022 compared to 4.3 billion in 2017.

North America Dominated Global Market in 2019

Based on region, the global voice over WiFi market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held dominant share of the global voice over WiFi market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in the region. Dominant position of North America in the global market can be ascribed to the high penetration of Internet and smartphone users in countries in the region.

The voice over WiFi market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the voice over WiFi market in the region. Increase in penetration of Internet and rise in purchasing power of consumers are some of the key factors driving the voice over WiFi market in Asia Pacific. Rise in purchasing power of consumers has boosted the demand for smartphones. This is directly augmenitng the voice over WiFi market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Key players operating in the global voice over WiFi market are listed below:

Alcatel-Lucent

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Aptilo Networks

KT Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Ribbon Communications

Global Voice over WiFi Market: Research Scope

Global Voice over WiFi Market, by Voice Client

Integrated Voice over WiFi Client

Separate Voice over WiFi Client

Browser Voice over WiFi Client

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Voice over WiFi Market, by Device Type

Smartphones

Tablets and Laptops

Other Device Types

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape , ask for a customized report

Global Voice over WiFi Market, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

EuropeGermany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South AmericaBrazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & AfricaGCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com