In traditional sites, construction for new cabinet includes soil removal, excavation, pouring concrete, forming, grounding, and time consuming processes to prepare shelters.

Expenses of organizations are increasing due to climate control and maintenance cost of the concrete shelters. Solution providers are offering cost effective solutions to businesses by providing integrated platform deployment solutions (IPDS) which reduces the maintenance cost of companies.

The integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) also helps to reduce the shelter cost and installation time of shelters for site operation. IPDS are tested and equipped with all the necessary equipment which is important for site operations.

also helps to reduce the shelter cost and installation time of shelters for site operation. IPDS are tested and equipped with all the necessary equipment which is important for site operations. Solution providers are offering a wide range of products in integrated platform deployment solutions (IPDS) to Telco and load centers which includes the cabinet and cabinet generators.

Easy installation, transportation, and integration with other equipment that helps to minimize the capital expenditure (CapEx) and operating expenses (OpEx) of enterprises is expected to drive the demand for integrated platform deployment solutions (IPDS) in the coming years.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of this report

Key Drivers of the Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market

Increasing adoption of integrated ready-to-go and pre-tested cabinets with minimum expenditure by Telcos and load centers is expected to drive the growth of the integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) market. Companies offering the cabinet according to client requirement for size and in-build equipment is expected to boost the demand for integrated platform deployment solutions (IPDS) during the forecast period.

Adoption of new technologies in cabinet design and generators designed for cabinets is anticipated to create business opportunity for manufacturers and solution providers of integrated platform deployment solutions (IPDS)

High system cost and system integration issues expected to hinder the market

Integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) includes different hardware such as cabinet frame, fiber cables, cabinet, equipment, and power generators, all of which are expected to increase the solution cost which may restrain the growth of the integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) market.

Solution providers are facing integration issues with existing systems, which is also expected to hamper growth of the integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) market.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market

Lock down due to increase in spread of COVID-19 across major countries of Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to impact the growth of the IPDS market.

The demand for home based services are increase during the lockdown situation across the world. The companies and construction site are not investing on IPDS solution during 1st quarter of the financial year of 2020. All construction work are stop for employee safety purpose. The demand for the IPDS is expected increases in government sectors to establish the temporary service camps, which requires the IPDS solution for process execution in short timeline for COVID patients.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market

North America was holding prominent share of the integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) market due to increasing adoption of advanced technology solutions by data centers and telecommunication companies for low maintenance cost and easy in installation process for new work stations.

The integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) market in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to face issues regarding manufacturing of the hardware component which is used in IPDS solutions due to global economic downfall across all regions.

Key Players Operating in the Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market

CommScope Inc.

CommScope Inc. is a global provider of network infrastructure solutions based in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. The company offers solutions and services to more than 130 countries with employee strength of 20,000. It provides a wide range of products in antennas, access network systems, cabinet & panels, connectors, in-built cellular systems, networking systems, and cable management solutions.

IP DataSystems

IP DataSystems was founded in 2007. It is a global provider of IPDS cloud and data center solutions. The company offers networking solutions in data centers, workforce solutions, consumption billing solutions, hybrid cloud, and enterprise services.

Other key players operating in the global integrated platform deployment solution (IPDS) market include ITM Communications Ltd, TESSCO, Integrated Print Solutions, LC, and AdroitLogic Private Ltd.

Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market: Research Scope

Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market, by Component

HardwareGenerators

Cabinet Frame

Others

Software

ServicesIntegration and Implementation

Supports and Maintenance

System Upgrade and Consulting

Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market, by End-user

Manufacturing

BFSI

Telco

Data Center

IT

Others

Global Integrated Platform Deployment Solution (IPDS) Market Segmentation, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Mexico

EuropeGermany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South AmericaBrazil

Rest of South America

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com