Social media is in a continuous state of advancement. Although it’s early purpose was to help connect with friends or other individuals, now it serves as a popular mode to transfer and receive money as well, called “social payment.”

Social media payment solution provides a mode to transfer money by using applications such as Google Wallet, Paytm, etc.

provides a mode to transfer money by using applications such as Google Wallet, Paytm, etc. Payment through social media trends was initially popularized by PayPal, and other solution providers have meanwhile made their versions, such as Snapcash, Venmo, Google Wallet, Twitter Buy, and Apple Pay. Social media payment solutions are valuable tools for individuals as well as for enterprises. They can either create their proprietary apps or use existing services.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Adoption and proliferation of immediate payments worldwide: Prominent driving factor of the social media payment solution market

Demand for social media payment solutions is increasing worldwide. Social media payment solutions allow end-users to make immediate payment by using a mobile phone. Deployment of immediate payment technologies is constantly rising worldwide owing to increasing digital currency and e-commerce activity. This is also a major driving factor which is estimated to enhance the immediate payment technologies market during the forecast period.

For example, consumers are exponentially deploying immediate payment technologies owing to 24/7 access to transfer payment functionality through smartphones, instant money visibility, prolonged access channels, and security solutions.

Moreover, rising deployment of immediate payment technologies that comprises the usage of mobile wallets, has led to the access of cashless system into the payment scenario. These factors are significantly driving the growth of the social media payment solution market.

Low consumer interest in picking new technology expected to significantly hamper the social media payment solution market

Consumer interest is one of the crucial factors which is expected to hamper the growth of the social media payment solution market worldwide. This is mainly due to the lack of awareness of immediate mobile payment services specifically in developing regions such as South Africa. Therefore, low consumer interest in picking new technology is expected to significantly hamper the social media payment solution market.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape , ask for a customized report

North America to hold major share of the global social media payment solution market

In terms of region, the global social media payment solution market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global social media payment solution market during the forecast period due to growing adoption of advanced payment technologies, indicating potential growth of the social media payment solution market in this region. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for social media payment solutions from 2019 to 2027. Government-led initiatives for a cashless economy is likely to drive the social media payment solution market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding region of the global social media payment solution market during the forecast period due to growing adoption of smart appliances and increasing mobile data usage which is expected to increase the adoption of social media payment solutions in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Social Media Payment Solution Market

Allied Wallet, Inc.

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

Fortumo

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MasterCard

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

SLA Digital

SUBEX

TELENITY

Tola Mobile.

txtNation Limited

Global Social Media Payment Solution Market: Research Scope

Global Social Media Payment Solution Market, by Revenue Stream

Data Licensing

Content Marketing

Premium Deals and Offers

Global Social Media Payment Solution Market, by Authentication Type

Single-factor Authentication

Two-factor Authentication

Global Social Media Payment Solution Market, by Payment Type

In-app

Online

Global Social Media Payment Solution Market, by Payment Channel

Mobile wallets

Direct Carrier Billing

Payment Application Programming Interface (API)

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Global Social Media Payment Solution Market, by Transaction Type

Peer-to-Peer Transfer (P2P)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Global Social Media Payment Solution Market, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

Mexico

EuropeGermany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & AfricaUAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South AmericaBrazil

Rest of South America

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com