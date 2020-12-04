As per China e-Business Research Center estimates, Tmall rules the B2C marketplaces of the Chinese eCommerce landscape, followed by JD, Suning, Tencent among others. The presence of numerous eCommerce companies, low-cost deliveries, and the mammoth population of the Asia Pacific region testifies the fact that the eCommerce industry in this region will witness a massive upsurge in the coming time. This would irrefutably contribute to the expansion of the APAC material handling equipment market from e-commerce applications over 2019-2025.

Driven by the fact that material handling equipment help companies in raising their efficiencies and operational productivity, in a bid to make sure that their productivity and sales are enhanced, the 3PL sector is touted to hugely contribute toward the expansion of the APAC material handling equipment market. With an upsurge of expenditure on outsourced 3PL services across contract logistics, the demand for material handling equipment will naturally depict a rise, augmenting the APAC material handling equipment industry size from 3PL applications.

The industrial sector in APAC has lately been under pressure to shift its focus toward robotic technologies owing to the hike in labor costs. The growing operational productivity and efficiencies in warehouses through the applications of these systems are enabling the companies to enhance their sales and productivity. Moreover, a number of small-scale industries are deploying old/used machinery for minimizing extra cost of purchasing new equipment. These machines need replacement of parts and components at regular intervals, which will subsequently propel the commercialization map of the APAC material handling equipment market in the forthcoming years.

Endorsed by a widespread application terrain, the APAC material handling equipment market is anticipated to depict a highly lucrative remuneration graph in the coming years. According to estimates, the valuation of APAC material handling equipment market would surpass US$80 billion by the end of 2025.

The third party logistics industry is anticipated to emerge as one of the most profitable application avenues for the APAC material handling equipment market. Undeniably, this growth can be credited to the emergence of a hyper competitive pricing market for all third party logistics services. With an increase in the domestic consumption in Asian region, which is increasingly focused on high value and quality goods, companies are getting more inclined towards robotic technologies and automation.

According to reliable report, the eCommerce market is expected to depict a highly commendable growth rate across economies such as India and China. Indeed, China is known to account for almost half of online retail eCommerce sales across the globe. Apart from making the process hassle free, companies in the eCommerce industry are adopting advanced and automated material handling equipment to speed up the operations, along with reducing costs – a major parameter of concern in the eCommerce industry.

The deployment of material handling equipment has thus proved to be highly beneficial across a spate of verticals. Indeed, the APAC material handling equipment industry has been touted to thrive essentially on account of the vast application spectrum of these components, which is expected to expand in the forthcoming years.

Manufacturers are also assisting small-scale ventures in purchasing these automated machines via financing options and flexible loans. This helps companies with facilities in installing modern equipment within the budget range, which in turn will augment the APAC material handling equipment market growth in the coming years.

The APAC material handling equipment market has, of late, been experiencing appreciable growth on account of the presence of myriad regional companies delivering robotic technologies for warehouse automation. An influx in the demand for automated solutions to support numerous warehouse operations like retrieval, storage, transportation and packaging will steer the industry growth in the years to come.

The regulatory framework in the Asia Pacific is majorly responsible for impelling the regional material handling equipment industry, given that legislative authorities are developing a number of initiatives that are generating a huge demand for automated technologies. The initiative called ‘Made in China 2025’ by the Chinese government for instance, is accelerating the production rate in the nation. This move is encouraging domestic and global companies to establish their manufacturing facilities in the nation. Such facilities would overtly need automated technologies to enhance and improve operations and production capabilities, which would propel APAC material handling equipment industry.

