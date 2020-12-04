Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Geosynthetics market.

The global geosynthetics market size was estimated at USD 13.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Rapid development in the construction industry in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Central & South America is anticipated to drive the market growth.

The increasing usage of geosynthetics in the construction activities is expected to boost sustainable development and contribute significantly to reducing carbon footprint. In addition, penetration of geotextiles, geonets, and geogrid in the construction of roadways and railroads aid in reducing the overall installation cost of the transportation infrastructure.

The presence of stringent government regulations in the U.S. pertaining to the usage of geosynthetics, majorly geotextiles for sediment control and silt fence to control erosion is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), U.S. EPA has mandated the application of geosynthetics in landfills, which is likely to complement the demand for geosynthetics.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, around 33% of the soil has been eroded globally, which has resulted in the land loss, slope instability, and loss in reservoir capacity due to silting. Rising awareness regarding soil erosion and ability of geosynthetic products to provide reinforcement to the soil and keep the layers intact is anticipated to boost the geosynthetics market growth.

Geocells and geonets play an important role in providing shore protection and promoting vegetative growth, in turn preventing soil erosion. Furthermore, the ongoing soil conservation projects in various economies, including Canada, Spain, India, and South Africa is expected to augment the demand for geosynthetics over the forecast period.

Excessive seepage losses from canals have resulted in amplifying the drainage problems. Geosynthetics are used to control seepage problems in development and irrigation projects. In addition, they are used in the design and construction of low embankment dams, channels, and slope protection and in controlling seepage losses from channels and reservoirs.

Application Insights of Geosynthetics Market

The application of geotextiles in separation & stabilization is expected to witness the significant growth on account of the rising awareness regarding its advantages including high durability and strength of the highways and expressways. In addition, the product is used as a part of the foundation for laying roads, as it aids in strengthening weak soil by holding it together; resulting in increased lifespan of highways and expressways.

The application of geonets in the construction of railroads is witnessing substantial growth on account of the products ability to act as separators, filters, and aid in the transmission of water through lateral drainage. In addition, geonets are incorporated for reinforcement of tracks for reduction in stress and thus ensures long-term performance, thereby augmenting its demand for railroad construction over the forecast period.

The increasing application of geomembranes as a lining systems and waterproofing solution in railway infrastructure such as rail bridges, tunnels, and railway terminals is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the infrastructure development in the emerging markets of China, India, and economies in the Middle East owing to rising construction spending by governments is expected to fuel geosynthetics demand over the forecast period.

Ground water protection is a major consideration during the design of waste containment facilities. Geosynthetics are used for protection of groundwater owing to its cost effectiveness, easy installation with good hydraulic properties. Geomembranes and geocomposites (combination of geotextiles and geonets) are incorporated as base liners for preventing the migration of hazardous chemicals into the surrounding environment.

Product Insights of Geosynthetics Market

Geotextiles accounted for 48.9% of the global revenue share in 2018 owing to the increasing product penetration for reinforcement of ponds, streets, embankments, and pipelines. In addition, geotextiles are used for the development of railway networks on account of their ability to facilitate separation of soil layers from the subsoil without hindering the underground water circulation.

Geomembranes are estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 on account of the rising awareness regarding the products application as floating covers for reservoirs to control evaporation, reduce the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) emission, and minimize the demand for drainage and cleaning.

Geogrids are majorly used in road and railway construction for reinforcing the structures base over soft soils owing to the products high bearing capacity. Furthermore, these grids are used in retaining walls and for reinforcement of bridges and railway abutments. Global geogrids market is expected to witness a substantial growth due to their increasing application in the infrastructure industry.

Geonets are incorporated as separation media in the collection of landfill leachates, foundation wall systems in drainage, road and pavement drainage systems, and methane gas collection. Furthermore, increasing penetration of the product in erosion control owing to its attributes of slowing down the surface runoff is likely to complement the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Geosynthetics Market

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of revenue on account of increasing demand for soil reinforcement in foundation work of residential buildings in the emerging economies of China and India. In addition, favorable government policies for boosting infrastructural development in India and China is expected to propel the demand for geosynthetics over the forecast period.

Europe accounted for over 20.7% of the revenue share in 2018 owing to various construction directives such as 89/106/EEC; M/107 European Union, which has mandated the application of geosynthetics for infrastructure projects. Furthermore, stringent regulations aimed at the implementation of waste management practices in municipal and industrial sectors by the government of Germany are expected to promote the applications of geomembranes.

Increasing infrastructural activities in developing economies of Central & South America, including Brazil, is likely to boost the use of geomembranes, geogrids, and geotextiles over the forecast period. The demand for geomembranes in water management is expected to witness substantial market growth owing to a high prevalence of offshore oil & gas industry in Brazil, Venezuela, and Argentina.

Middle East & Africa is projected to be one of the emerging markets for geosynthetics during the forecast period. Increasing civil and commercial construction activities in the region, including the construction of stadiums and hotels are likely to impact the demand for composite building materials, including geosynthetics over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Geosynthetics Market

The major players in the global market include TenCate, GSE Holdings, Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Low & Bonar PLC, Tensar International Corporation, and TENAX Group. These companies are engaged in providing an extensive portfolio of geosynthetic products, including geotextiles, geogrids, geocomposites, and geomembranes.

Factors such as manufacturing capacity expansion in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East aid in providing a competitive edge to the geosynthetics manufacturers over the forecast period. Furthermore, companies are focusing on forming strategic alliances with the equipment and raw material suppliers to ensure uninterrupted supply.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global geosynthetics market on the basis of product, application and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Geotextiles

By Raw Material

Natural

Jute

Others

Synthetic

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

By Product

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

By Application

Erosion control

Reinforcement

Drainage systems

Lining systems

Asphalt overlays

Separation & stabilization

Silt Fences

Geomembranes

By Raw Material

HDPE

LDPE

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Others

By Application

Waste management

Water management

Mining

Lining Systems

Others

By Technology

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

Geogrids

By Raw Material

HDPE

Polypropylene

Polyester

By Application

Road construction

Railroad

Soil reinforcement

Others

By Product

Uniaxial

Biaxial

Multi-axial

Geonets

By Raw Material

HDPE

MDPE

Others

By Application

Road construction

Drainage

Railroad

Others

Geocells

By Raw Material

HDPE

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application

Earth reinforcement

Load support

Tree root protection

Slope protection

Others

