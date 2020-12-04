Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mosquito Repellent Candle market.

The global mosquito repellent candle market size was valued at USD 27.9 million in 2018. Growing demand for mosquito repellents that are safe for everyday use without interfering with the aesthetic setup has led to increasing demand for such type of candles. The product, in comparison to most other varieties of mosquito repellent, is suitable for people with serious respiratory issues, including asthma. Other products such as coils and vaporizers have been found to be dangerous for human health if used for a long time. Additionally, beeswax based mosquito repellent candles are known to clear pollutants from air, making it healthier for people suffering with respiratory diseases.

In the past few years, mosquitoes have been creating a serious threat to mankind by spreading epidemics and endemics. In the year 2015, several cases of Zika viruses were spread by mosquitoes. Similarly in 2013, various cases of chikungunya came into light, which is also a disease spread through mosquitoes. In U.S., the West Nile Virus, La Crosse Encephalitis, and dengue fever are commonly spread by mosquitoes. These diseases are considered dangerous and have been fatal to human if not properly treated on time. It has been recorded that more than a million people die annually from mosquito borne diseases. Such cases are expected to play a crucial role in promoting the demand for mosquito repellent candles.

Citronella is a very critical component of mosquito repellent candles. Most modern manufacturers believe in offering a more than satisfactory service to their customers. Thus, these repellent candles available in the market contain various essential oils and fragrances as functional ingredients to address the customized requirements. The common additions include lavender, lemon, sweet orange, eucalyptus, thyme, and peppermint. Each of them serves a unique objective, for instance, lavender spreads a relaxing sensation and acts as an anti-inflammatory agent. Similarly, lemon helps in creating awakening consciousness, establishing an alert setup, and uplifting the spirits.

Availability of raw material is expected to remain a key challenge for the industry participants over the next few years. Increased use of soy wax and beeswax in manufacturing conventional candles and personal care products is expected to limit the scope for these materials as feedstock for producing mosquito repellent products.

Product Insights of Mosquito Repellent Candle Market

Container based mosquito repellent candles accounted for a share of more than 50.0% in 2018. Growth of the segment is attributed to high acceptance of these repellent candles among the common mass. Container-based repellent candles are available in different containers, which are made of glass, plastic, ceramic, and metal. These products help in adding a visual appeal to the decor. Furthermore, it is believed that these products have a long burn time as compared to the other counterparts. Organizations have been experimenting with the raw material of the container to make it safe to dispose and decompose.

Tea light mosquito repellent candles are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. These repellent candles have gained popularity owing to rising demand for the products that can be used for a short period of time. Tea light candles last only for limited time period, which is enough for having a tea or a dinner out in open with friends. Additionally, their lightweight features makes them perfect for carrying while going for picnic or camping outside.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel accounted for the largest mosquito repellent candle market share in 2018. These products are often prepared and sold by local manufacturers through the convenience grocery and retail stores. Furthermore, these repellent candles are among those products that are prepared by charity houses, which shelter the orphans, people in their old age, mentally or physically challenged people. These mosquito repellent candles are also sold via temporary stalls erected near the libraries, churches, temples, and other similar public buildings.

Online channel are is to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2025. Organizations have understood the broad revenue channel created by such products. Large businesses involved in home decor have been entering into manufacturing and sales citronella candles. In order to enhance their reach and create a major source of revenue, reaching a large mass becomes mandatory. Thus, e-commerce websites and apps have become an efficient method to achieve the desired results. E-commerce companies such as Amazon and e-bay provide an opportunity to both the major and small manufacturers to reach a large population base.

Wax Insights

Soy wax held the largest share of above 55.0% in 2018. The wax is sourced from soybean, which is one of the most commonly and abundantly grown cereals in majority of the world. This product is one of the inexpensive natural waxes and it offers a good substitute for chemically prepared harmful waxes such as paraffin, which is considered carcinogenic. Along with the health safety, soy wax finds usage in agro farming. Furthermore, these products are preferred among the consumers owing to their ability to burn in much cleaner fashion without releasing much carbon soot. These repellent candle products are completely non-toxic and thus, are non-hazardous to human health.

The beeswax segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. These beeswax mosquito repellent products are the first choice of the buyers who are aware of the environment. Along with combating mosquitoes, beeswax products help in neutralizing pollutants by producing negative ions. As compared to the other wax forms, these products are more compatible for people who are suffering with respiratory diseases, including asthma.

Regional Insights of Mosquito Repellent Candle Market

North America was the largest market for mosquito repellent candles, accounting for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. Candles are an exceptionally popular decor in the countries including U.S. and Mexico. For most activities held in open, including dinners and celebration, candles play a crucial role in setting up an ambience. Candle products, which contain citronella, are highly recommended as they keep mosquitoes away. Most restaurants and cafes hosting open garden dinner make sure to use these products to combat mosquitoes, along with giving a classic service to its customers.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for mosquito repellent candles, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025. Asian countries including India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Burma, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Philippines have been combating mosquitoes and the diseases spread by these. Warm climate and poor water storage techniques have led to massive breeding of the Asian Tiger mosquitoes across the aforementioned countries. The said species of mosquitoes are among the most dangerous species, as they are carriers of various diseases including yellow fever, dengue, chikungunya, and filarial. As mosquitoes exist round the year in these areas, use of mosquito repellent candles is better than using methods that are unfriendly to the human health.

Market Share Insights of Mosquito Repellent Candle Market

Some of the key market participants are Murphys Naturals, Inc.; SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.; The Coleman Company, Inc.; LA JOLIE MUSE; Just Makes Scents Candles and Gifts; UCO Gear; Artistique Designer Products; Ilovefevertree; Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Co.; and Aoyin Xingtang Candle Co., Ltd. Mosquito repellent candle manufacturers are innovating products with new shapes, colors, and fragrances. In case of container based products, organizations are endeavoring to introduce the products, which are environmentally safe as well as add an aesthetic appeal to the candle. The product is completely safe for human health unlike most other repellents, which can have a side effect on human health after a long-term use.

