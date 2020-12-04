Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kids Scooter market.

The global kids scooter market size was valued at USD 60.7 million in 2018. Growing concerns among parents over improving child health is expected to be a main factor driving the demand for kids scooter. Various health experts have recommended that scooting can improve the body functionalities such as metabolism, cardiopulmonary health, and blood circulation. Additionally, this activity helps in increasing height, mobility, and immunity, which aids in the prevention of many diseases such as obesity and related disorders.

Moreover, schools in developed countries including U.K. are encouraging children to implement scooting as an activity in order to increase awareness related to maintaining health. Many schools even provide customized storage racks and pods for easy storage. Apart from this, Sustrans campaigns encourage more children to cycle or scoot to their classrooms.

With changing lifestyle, kids scooter took a space where it is more of a fun activity, which kids prefer doing during their leisure time with their friends. The activity is further supported by the parents to include scootering for kids in their day-to-day life as it helps in gaining self-confidence and traffic knowledge. Additionally, daily scootering results in learning technical and mechanical skills.

While kids scooter help children to move short distance, concerns have been raised over the safety. According to the Nationwide Childrens Hospital, kids scooter had been responsible for 5.80 lakh injuries between 2000 and 2011 in U.S. While in New Zealand, as per the Accident Compensation Corporation, child scooter-related injury claims increased from 1,000 in 2008 to more than 6,000 in 2012. Of these, 80% were caused by loss of balance or control and 10% by collisions. Such factors are expected to limit the scope for kids scooter.

Every day around 4 lakh children in Switzerland drive to school by scooter. The company, Micro Mobility, offer training programs on safety and correct handling techniques on Micro Mobility Day. Every year, more than six thousand children participate in the training course. The course focuses on braking technologies as well as understanding and awareness related to danger. Such initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on product adoption, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Product Insights of Kids Scooter Market

3 wheel kids scooter held a leading market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These scooters are popular among toddlers and children. Most 3 wheel kids scooters are equipped with single wheel in rear and twin wheels in the front for better stability. Additionally, manufacturers such as Micro Mobility and Razor offer kids scooters fitted with aluminum adjustable handle bar. Moreover, the companies offer multi-color foldable scooters for easy storage and carry, along with an adjustable and removable seat. These kids scooters are equipped with polyurethane wheels, which are good for wooden floor and LED lights for night riding.

2 wheel kids scooter is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. These kids scooters have two wheels, which are generally popular among older kids (more than 5 years) with well-developed sense of balance. Additionally, these scooters can achieve higher speed and are designed to carry more weight. They are made of durable materials such as airplane grade aluminum. Shifting government focus towards the greener mode of transportation is expected to promote growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment held a leading share of more than 70.0% in 2018. Kids scooter is widely sold by offline stores such as Walmart and Decathlon. Rising presence of these retailers across the world will increase the products visibility, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the kids scooter market. For instance, in 2018, Decathlon witnessed a 5% increase in its sales owing to international expansion. The company entered 12 new markets including Canada, Greece, Cambodia, and Egypt.

Moreover, in 2019, Decathlon opened a brick and mortar store in Ukraine and Japan and is expected to open a new store in Algeria by the end of 2019. According to a study, more than 65% of consumers prefer buying from a brick and mortar store over online store. Furthermore, more than 85% of consumer are more likely to buy products when helped by a knowledgeable salesman. Buying products including kids scooter from a brick and mortar store allows people to see the product before buying, avoid paying shipping costs, and talk to a sales representative.

The online segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing product visibility at amazon.com, Flipkart, and snapdeal.com is a main factor driving sales of kids scooter through online channel. In addition, online portals provide 24*7 assistance, have a variety of products to choose from, and offer heavy discounts on branded products. Moreover, e-commerce retailers are expanding their presence in tier II and tier III cities and are focusing on improving delivery services. For instance, as of 2019, Amazon Retail India have presence in more than 100 cities and plans to expand in 60 tier II and tier III cities by the end of 2020. Most of the prominent companies also have their own sites, which contributes to the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Kids Scooter Market

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 owing to high product adoption and shifting consumer focus towards a healthy lifestyle in countries like Germany, Switzerland, and Norway. Growing popularity of kids scooter, coupled with increasing need to seek an alternative mode of transportation that is cleaner, greener, and cheaper, is expected to provide growth opportunity for kids scooter. Non-governmental organizations in countries such as U.K. and Switzerland are encouraging the schools and parents for scootering.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing product availability in countries such as India and China on account of growing presence of e-retailers is expected to be a key factor for the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, strategic expansion of retailers such as Decathlon in countries such as Japan and India is expected to assist market growth.

Market Share Insights of Kids Scooter Market

The global market is moving towards fragmentation. The market is identified by several strategic activities such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and product and technological innovations, attempted by key manufacturers in the industry. For instance, in June 2018, Xiaomi launched Mi Mini Scooter, which is available online and offline through XiaomiËœs network in its home market. Some the prominent vendors operating in the market are Razor USA LLC.; Micro Scooters Ltd.; Fuzion Scooter; Swifty Scooters Ltd.; Globber; Smoby; Oxelo; iScootbike Ltd., Pacific Cycle Inc.; and Radio Flyer.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

2 Wheel

3 Wheel

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

