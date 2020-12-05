The research report on Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

Request a sample of this research report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1366/sample

As per the report, Europe mechanical ventilators market size is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Europe mechanical ventilators industry is characterized by. The Europe mechanical ventilators market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

The hospital segment held the largest revenue in 2019 and was valued at USD 278.1 million. The upsurge in the number of hospital admissions due to the rise in geriatric population across the region will boost the market growth. According to a news article, in 2020, more than 23% were reported above the age of 65 in Italy. Furthermore, as the COVID-19 cases across Europe as of May 14th, 2020 was around 1,766,700 and 159,330 deaths are reported so far therefore the demand for ventilator is propelling dramatically. However, the government is expected to witness a decline in the coming days and is maintaining a national stockpile reserve of ventilators in order to encounter any calamities. Hence, owing to the above mentioned cases the region will witness a significant demand for ventilators in the coming years that will in turn foster the overall market growth.

The overall Europe mechanical ventilators industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Europe and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

UK mechanical ventilators market was valued at around USD 24.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to show multifold growth from 2019 to 2020. The high growth is attributed to the growing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the rising number of hospital admissions. According to the news article, so far around 233,151 cases were reported on 8th of May 2020. Currently the country has 5,900 ventilators and due to growing number of coronavirus cases the country is likely to face a shortage of ventilators. According to the news agency, around 30,000 ventilators are required in the country in order to suffice the patients need. Hence, owing to the rising cases across the country the demand for ventilators is growing significantly, thereby propelling the market growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe mechanical ventilators industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Medtronic, Getinge, Drägerwerk, Hamilton Medical, Philips, ResMed, GE Healthcare and Fisher & Paykel other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Table of content:

Chapter 4. Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market Forecast, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Europe mechanical ventilators, by product

4.2. Intensive Care Ventilators

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.2.3. High-end

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.2.4. Mid-end

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.2.5. Basic-end

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3. Portable Ventilators

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1366/europe-mechanical-ventilators-market