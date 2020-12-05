The research report on Europe Medical Products Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments. According to the given report, the Europe medical products industry revenue surpassed USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to record a remuneration of USD 7.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 5% over 2020-2026. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the Europe medical products market is fragmented on the basis of end-use, product, regions, and competitive landscape.

Wheelchair segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 5.5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced powered wheelchairs will augment the segmental growth. Also, rising obese population across the region has further boosted the adoption of wheelchairs that in turn has propelled the overall market growth. Moreover, growing number of physical impairment cases among children across the region has propelled the demand for wheelchairs that in turn has uplifted the overall market growth.

Based on the geographical landscape, the European medical products industry has been diversified into various regions including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

Germany medical product market is estimated to witness around 4.7% CAGR during the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the rising obese population coupled with several other chronic diseases in the country. According to the news article, more than half of the adult population in Germany is overweight and suffering from several chronic disorders including arthritis and osteoporosis. Hence, owing to the above mentioned factors the demand for wheelchairs and walkers is rising significantly thereby, propelling the market growth positively in the upcoming years.

The medical products market in Europe is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including Cardinal Health, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Stryker, Sunrise Medical, Permobil, OTTOBOCK, MEYRA GmbH, LINET, among others. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Europe Medical Products Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Europe medical products, by product

4.2. Wheelchairs

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2. Folding Frame Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Rigid Frame Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Powered Wheelchairs

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Medical Beds

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Patient Beds

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Examination Beds

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Massage Beds

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Gurney Beds

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Walkers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Double Handed Walkers

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Single Handed Walkers

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Bathroom Assistive Products

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Commodes

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Bathtub Seats

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Shower Seats

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Others

4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Orthopedics

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Cervical Collar Support

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Shoulder Support

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Arm Sling

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Wrist Splint

4.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.6. Abdominal Binder

4.6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.7. Maternity Belt

4.6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.8. Elastic Bandages

4.6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.9. Air Shield Walker

4.6.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.10. Knee Support

4.6.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Medical Products Market, By End-use

5.1. Key trends in Europe medical products, by end-use

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Home Healthcare

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

