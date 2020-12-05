A recent market study published by FMI on the steel drums & IBCs offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the steel drums & IBCs market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Steel Drums & IBCs Market : Segmentation

The global steel drums & IBCs market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

By Capacity Drums 200 Litre Other than 200 Litre

IBCs Up to 500 Litre 501-1,000 Litre 1,001-1,500 Litre Above 1,500 Litre

By End Use Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Paints, Inks & Dyes

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the steel drums & IBCs market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes prominent segments in the global steel drums & IBCs market, along with key facts about steel drums & IBCs. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the steel drums & IBCs market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about steel drums & IBCs present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the steel drums & IBCs market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly in the coming years. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, which are likely to have a significant impact on the steel drums & IBCs market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes a comparative analysis of steel drums & IBCs. Along with the product adoption analysis and promotional strategies being used by tier 1 manufacturers and features, which set steel drums & IBCs apart.

Chapter 05 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Demand in Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) and Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the steel drums & IBCs market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical steel drums & IBCs market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various capacity types of steel drums & IBCs, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the steel drums & IBCs market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the steel drums & IBCs market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the steel drums & IBCs market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the steel drums & IBCs market. This section also covers Porter’s analysis, as well as the PESTLE analysis for the global steel drums & IBCs market.

Chapter 08 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Capacity Type

Based on capacity type, the steel drums & IBCs market is segmented into various capacities of drums and IBCs. Drums are segmented into 200 litre and other than 200 litre. IBCs are segmented into up to 500 litre, 501-1,000 litre, 1,001 -1500 litre, and above 1,500 litre. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the steel drums & IBCs market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, paints, inks & dyes, food & beverage, building & construction, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the steel drums & IBCs market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American steel drums & IBCs market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of steel drums & IBCs.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America steel drums & IBCs market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the steel drums & IBCs market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Europe Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the steel drums & IBCs market, based on the capacity and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia steel drums & IBCs market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia steel drums & IBCs market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 –East Asia Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the steel drums & IBCs market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the steel drums & IBCs market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania steel drums & IBCs market.

Chapter 17 – MEA Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the steel drums & IBCs market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 18 – Emerging Countries Steel Drums & IBCs Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

The section provides market forecast and analysis for emerging countries based on key market segments considered. It also covers market attractiveness analysis by key segments along with the impact of market dynamics and a brief overview of key players active in the region.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the steel drums & IBCs market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the steel drums & IBCs market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Greif, Inc., Hoover Ferguson Group, Snyder Industries, Inc., Schuetz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Thielmann US LLC, Time Technoplast Ltd., Custom Metalcraft, Inc., Automationstechnik GmbH, Transtainer, Hawman Container Services, Schafer Werke Gmbh, Obal Centrum s.r.o., Sicagen India Limited, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited, Industrial Container Services, Inc., Myers Container, LLC., Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, Great Western Containers Inc., Meyer Steel Drum, Inc., and Peninsula Drums CC among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the steel drums & IBCs report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the steel drums & IBCs market.