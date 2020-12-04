Global corneal implants market is projected to witness immense revenue growth over the forthcoming years owing to an increasing consumer demand for eye surgical procedures that are minimally invasive in nature. This ongoing shift towards these minimally invasive procedures in being attributed to the proven risks associated to corneal disease treatment options, owing to the complexity involved.

Eye clinics boast of significant expertise that effectively help diagnose an eye disease. This sole factor is slated to drive the growth of eye clinics segment over the forthcoming time period. In 2018, the segment held a notable valuation of $49 million with industry forecast expecting it to witness a remunerative growth trend over the coming years.

With respect to tissue type, the artificial corneal implant segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast timeframe. This anticipated growth is ascribed to the newly developed artificial corneal implants that can be used as a substitute in patients who cannot tolerate corneas from a human donor. As per the Cornea Research Foundation of America, approximately 10 million individuals suffer from corneal blindness worldwide. However, only 100,000 of these patients have access to corneal tissue from a human donor. This scarcity of tissue from human donors has augmented the artificial corneal implants demand, which is fostering the segment outlook.

A significant amount of geriatric population diagnosed with eye disorders in the region needing corneal transplant is projected to augment the North America corneal implants market share. In 2018, the regional market held more than 60% of the overall revenue share. Additionally, favorable demographic trends as well as the introduction of supportive regulatory scenarios that benefit the corneal implants sector would majorly stimulate the industry expansion in North America.

Researchers globally are working towards advancing the corneal implants procedure to improve their effectiveness. For instance, in the year 2018, researchers from the University of Melbourne and CERA developed a hydrogel film that ensured making sight-restoring corneal transplants effective and simpler.

The development of the hydrogel film, also known as CorGel, helps the donated tissue unfold without the need for any excessive handling by the surgeon. Some of the prominent implant providers worldwide include San Diego Eye Bank, Aurolab, CorNeat Vision, Alabama Eye Bank and DIPOTEX, among various others.

