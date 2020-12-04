Women health devices market is likely to register lucrative growth over the coming years owing to the increasing geriatric women population and rising prevalence of ovarian cancer among women aged 63 years and above. As per the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is ranked 5th when it comes to cancer-related death among women, leading to more fatalities than caused by any other health issues of the women reproductive system. Today, with a steady rise in elderly women population and the prevalence of gynecological cancers worldwide, the women health devices market would register a momentous growth impetus.

As per the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks 5 in cancer demise among women. Additionally, reports claim that in the year 2019, breast cancer claimed nearly 42,170 lives in the U.S. Growing cases of gynecological cancers along with the rise in elderly female population globally will increase the demand for updated, smart diagnostic solutions, supporting advancements in the industry.

With respect to type, the market is bifurcated into devices and consumables. Among these, the devices segment is likely to exhibit nearly 6.2% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. A rising number of women choosing to undergo a double mastectomy among adult female population will essentially boost the market expansion over the forthcoming time period. Moreover, increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices to simplify the treatment process as per patients needs will further augment the growth of the segment.

In terms of application, the uterine fibroids segment will witness more than 6.5% CAGR through the forecast timeframe. As per the U.S. department of health and human services, approximately 20% to 80% of women are likely to develop fibroid by the age of 50. In addition, annually it is estimated that over 400,000 new cases of uterine fibroids are reported in the U.S., among women aged 40 years and above. Such factors are likely to drive the growth of this segment over the coming years.

Women health devices market in Asia-pacific is projected to witness around 7% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. This anticipated growth is attributed to the large female patient pool in the APAC region. Factors such as availability of technologically advanced treatment options coupled with rising awareness among individuals regarding disease detection will foster the regional market share. Furthermore, rising government funding towards the improvement of women’s health and improved healthcare services in the region would further fuel the regional outlook.

Key industry players operating in the women health devices market include Caldera Medical, Siemens, Medline Industries, CooperSurgical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, MedGyn Products, Hologic, Carestream Health, Cardinal Health, and Koninklijke Philips among many others.

