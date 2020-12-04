Parenteral nutrition market is likely to witness exponential growth in the coming years owing to the increasing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe. In fact, according to WHO, nearly 45% of deaths among children under the age of 5 years occur because of undernutrition. Meanwhile, growing geriatric population is also leading to higher demand for parenteral nutrition, further supporting industry growth. This is mainly because individuals aged 65 and above are more prone to chronic diseases. Combined, the above-mentioned factors are expected to generate a significant growth impetus for the market in coming years.

The presence of several regulatory bodies such as the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism and FDA that work in a stringent regulatory framework to govern rules and guidelines for the approval of parenteral nutrition products may hinder industry growth. While on the other hand, such regulations will play an influential role to spread awareness about the importance of total parenteral nutrition among people.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3216

With an increasing incidence of protein-energy malnutrition, hepatic insufficiency and renal insufficiency there will be a demand for amino acid-rich parenteral products. And as per reports, the global amino acid segment in parenteral nutrition industry is expected to exceed 3.8% CAGR up to 2025.

With respect to composition, the amino acids segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.8% over the forecast time period. Rising prevalence of hepatic insufficiency, protein-energy malnutrition, and renal insufficiency will impel the demand of amino acid-rich parenteral products. Subsequently, rising case of such diseases will augment the parenteral nutrition market growth.

In terms of consumer, child parenteral nutrition segment held a valuation of over $1,820.8 million in 2018 and is projected to witness substantial growth through the forecast timeframe. The anticipated growth is ascribed to the rising occurrence of several chronic disorders in newborns. Furthermore, various pediatric disorders like bronchitis, anemia, tuberculosis, leukemia, chicken pox, and asthma are expected to create a higher demand for parenteral nutrition products, further supporting market growth.

Reportedly, the Indian parenteral nutrition market was valued at nearly US$199.1 million in 2018 and is expected to gain substantial progression through 2025. However, the growing trend of consuming junk food and deficiency of nutrients in such foods have propelled the prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders will boost the consumption of total parenteral nutrition products.

Prominent firms that have a strong presence in the industry are Baxter International, Inc, Aculife Healthcare, Fresenius Kabi, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Mingxing Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Grifols International S.A, Guangzhou Green Cross Pharmaceuticals, ICU Medical, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

To gain a strategical advantage, many leading companies are entering in the high potential regional market to expand their business. The introduction of parenteral nutritious solutions in developing countries by leading firms will allow them to fulfill unmet needs and expand sources of revenue.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3216

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Consumer

5.1. Global parenteral nutrition market share by consumer, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Children and newborns

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Adults

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Parenteral Nutrition Market, By End-use

6.1. Global parenteral nutrition market share by end-use, 2018 & 2025

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.4. Homecare

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/parenteral-nutrition-market