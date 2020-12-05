Global electronic health record market is slated to observe a remunerative profit pattern through 2025 owing to rising funding and investments among healthcare organizations for electronic health records. In addition, growing support for research from the HIO (health information exchange organization) is likely to impel the industry share in the coming years as well.

With the growing awareness about the importance of EHR, key market players are focusing on increasing their customer base and gain a competitive edge in the market. The industry is witnessing various strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, among key market players.

In terms of product, in 2018, cloud/web based EHR segment held a major revenue share of nearly 48% and is likely to exhibit robust growth over the coming years. Web-based electronic health record provides on-demand access to IT services. These systems are further known to lessen the maintenance as well as hardware costs. Consequently, paradigm shift from on-premise EHR to cloud based EHRs along with superior benefits offered by cloud based HER will substantially boost the segmental growth.

In terms of end-use, in 2018, specialty centers segment represented a valuation of over $3.6 billion and is projected to witness substantial growth through the forecast timeframe. Numerous companies are actively involved in the development of distinct electronic health record platforms for specialty centers. These EHR platforms meet the critical and differentiated requirements of specialty centers. Consequently, development as well as launch of new and improved EHRs will support the segmental growth.

On the geographical front, Canada electronic health record market will witness substantial growth over the coming years. The region, in 2018, represented a valuation of approximately $1,144.0 million. The implementation of pan-Canadian electronic health record initiative will fuel the adoption of EHR in the country. Furthermore, surging expenditure and investment on healthcare IT will play a crucial role in driving electronic health record market growth across Canada.

NextGen Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner, and Epic among many others are some of the key players operating in the electronic health record market.

