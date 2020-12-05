Cosmetovigilance market in Europe is anticipated to grow over 6.2% through the forecast timeframe. This growth is ascribed to high awareness among individuals regarding cosmetovigilance coupled with the efforts by numerous European associations in regulating consumer cosmetics. Moreover, favorable government policies are also likely to drive the regional market growth over the forecast timeframe.

The excessive use of harmful chemicals and compounds in cosmetics will drive cosmetovigilance market growth. The various chemical compounds that cosmetics contain include paraben, coal tar, lead, methylisothiazolinone, mercury, mineral oil, and 1, 4-dioxane causes burning, acne, allergy, and rashes. Factors like negligence of such incidences and lack of awareness in under-developed and developing countries may hinder the cosmetovigilance industry expansion.

The pre-marketing service segment is expected to grow at nearly 6.8% CAGR through 2025. The rising number of cosmetics’ unwanted harsh effects that cause infections and allergies are some influencing factors for segment growth. To eliminate these vulnerable issues, safety tests and measurements are conducted, including photosensitization that confirms cosmetic quality. An increased number of safety tests will further maintain a sustainable space for the cosmetovigilance industry.

With increased emphasis and extensive investments in R&D activities for the controlled manufacturing of cosmetics, the U.S. cosmetovigilance market accounted for over 93% of the revenue share in 2018. The safety of cosmetic commodities that are marketed in the U.S. is regulated by the Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act). Additionally, Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (VCRP) assists FDA to govern and regulate cosmetics are some crucial efforts by the government to reduce health risks related to cosmetics.

The increased risk related to the use of cosmetic products is likely to drive cosmetovigilance industry growth over the forecast time period. The presence of numerous chemical compounds in cosmetics could cause skin allergy, acne, burning, and rashes. Rapidly surging occurrence of harsh cosmetics effects that impact human health in an adverse manner will further stimulate market growth over the coming years.

Cliantha, OC Vigilance, Poseidon CRO, AxeRegel, ZEINCRO, MSL Solution Providers, PharSafer, iSafety, FMD K&L, Freyr, ZEINCRO, Pharmathen, and Skill Pharma among others are some of the key players operating in the cosmetovigilance market.

