Surgical robots market is poised to gain massive momentum over the projected timeframe of 2019 to 2025. This can be credited to accelerating demand for surgical robots due to increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures across several developing as well as developed countries. Moreover, advantages of using surgical robot such as shorter duration of hospital stay, minimum post-care discomfort and lesser need for blood transfusions will significantly contribute to industry growth.

Value of surgical robotic systems is anticipated to record over 24% CAGR up to 2025 owing to the consistent appeal of consumers to opt for less invasive surgeries. The growth can also be accredited towards the advantages offered through robotic assistance to professionals in performing functions with maximum control, flexibility as well as high precision in comparison to conventional methods.

Orthopedic surgical robots market reached 13% of the global revenue in 2018 and could observe an exponential rise over the next few years. This is owing to the higher adoption of surgical robots in orthopedic surgeries. Smith & Nephew, in July 2020, unveiled Cori, a next-gen surgical robotic system for use in complete and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty surgeries.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to witness remarkable growth over the upcoming years, attributing to numerous advantages associated with these healthcare facilities such as less duration of stay and reduced operational costs. In addition, certain multispecialty ASCs also offer minimally invasive surgeries for various chronic disorders which is expected to impel the adoption of surgical robots across these facilities, thereby propelling the segmental growth. For the record, in 2018, the segment had recorded an appreciable valuation of USD 1.6 billion.

U.S. can be ranked as a leading hub for surgical robots as the regional industry was responsible for a revenue share of close to USD 2.2 billion in 2018, with the consistent deployment of technically advanced surgical robots. The country is home to an expanding geriatric population base vulnerable to several chronic conditions leading to a magnifying adoption of surgical robots in minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, the presence of positive regulators across the region will add impetus to surgical robot development.

Major industry players operating in surgical robots market such as Mazor Robotics, MedTech, Hansen Medical, THINK Surgical, Smith & Nephew, Medrobotics, Stryker, Renishaw and Intuitive Surgical are focused on implementing business strategies as new product launch, mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

