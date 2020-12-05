Global medical furniture market is poised to witness tremendous growth over the projected timeframe of 2019 to 2025, considering the rising product demand on account of growing investments towards healthcare infrastructure across several developing countries. For instance, the government of India has taken several effective measures for development of hospital infrastructure and for providing high quality hospital facilities.

Advanced hospital beds can provide increased mobility, protection from injuries and falls and quick recuperation. Traction for surgical tables that are flexible and can keep patients in the best position for the particular surgical procedure has attracted investment in medical furniture market.

Tables segment is expected to witness an appreciable growth rate of 5.8% over the forecast period, due to availability of wide range of products such as bedside tables, surgical tables, examination tables, etc. Moreover, increasing patient pool in ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals along with rising number of surgeries in these healthcare settings has fueled the demand for surgical tables significantly. In addition, introduction of more innovative and sophisticated surgical tables will support the segment growth in the years to come.

Metal is extensively used in manufacturing of medical furniture owing to its high durability, which makes it the most preferred material in healthcare industry, as it improves lifespan of medical furniture. Further, metal furniture offers high level of safety and robustness. Reportedly, metal segment had dominated medical furniture market in 2018 by securing a sizeable revenue share of 50.6% and is projected to show similar growth over the ensuing years.

Home healthcare settings segment is projected to register a significant growth rate of 6.1% through 2025 owing to increasing patient inclination towards these institutions. The growth can be credited to numerous benefits of home healthcare such as faster recovery, more comfort, and personalized care. Moreover, home healthcare facilities provide improved care at lower cost which adds to their advantages.

Latin America medical furniture market had recorded a substantial valuation of USD 700 million in 2018 and is expected to observe commendable growth over the forthcoming years. The growth can be attributed to advancements in healthcare infrastructure along with several government funding activities for public hospitals. Moreover, growing patient pool across healthcare settings as well as rising risk of new diseases due to changing lifestyle will drive the product adoption in the region, thereby enhancing business growth.

Major industry players operating in medical furniture market such as Getinge, Stryker, Hill-Rom Holdings, LINET, Skytron, Luxor, STERIS Corporation, Promotal, Johnson & Johnson, Invacare Corporation, Philips Healthcare and OMRON Corporation are adopting several strategic initiatives such as new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

