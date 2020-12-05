Global transcatheter heart valve replacement market has emerged as a lucrative investment avenue over the few years, mainly due to the growing prevalence of valvular diseases and the increasing number of options going in for surgical and minimally invasive replacements. On these grounds, various medical device manufacturers have been placing their bets to advance the transcatheter heart device solutions that will help drive growth in the industry, primarily in developed regions like Europe and North America.

Regionally speaking, U.S. transcatheter heart valve replacement market has emerged as a strong revenue pocket due to the advanced healthcare sector in the region. Comparatively high disposable income among people has propelled the need to adopt updated, new, and smart medical devices that are efficient, painless, and reliable.

Transcatheter heart valve application in aortic valvular diseases is predicted to show a lucrative growth rate of 9.9% over the analysis time period. This can be credited to rising prevalence of disorders such as cardiac arrest, high blood pressure, etc. Moreover, increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle including tobacco consumption, lack of physical activities, eating junk food has led to a considerable rise in cardiac issues across the globe, which is likely to favor segment growth further.

Hospitals are experiencing an increased patient inclination across the globe for transcatheter heart valve replacement procedures which will fuel the demand of transcatheter heart valves significantly, thereby propelling the market growth over upcoming years. For the record, in 2018, the segment had registered an appreciable valuation of 2,513.8 million.

Transcatheter heart valve replacement industry in the U.S. had recorded a significant valuation of USD 1,711.4 million in 2018 and is projected to grow over time. The growth can be attributed to ongoing technological advancements across the region in the field of cardiology. Another crucial factor driving the industry growth is increasing product demand due to rising elderly population susceptible to cardiac disorders.

India transcatheter heart valve replacement market is expected to observe a considerable growth rate of 18.0% over the forecast timeframe owing to rising initiatives for improving healthcare facilities in the country. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases amongst the population will further contribute to the business growth.

Major business players operating in the industry such as Medtronic Plc, Thubrikar Aortic Valve Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, JC Medical, Edwards Lifesciences and CryoLife, Inc. are emphasizing on several business strategies such as new product launch, mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a strong market presence by sustaining the competition.

