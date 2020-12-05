Global breastfeeding accessories market is poised to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, considering the rising awareness regarding significance of breastfeeding across the globe. This can be credited to several government and non-government measures, enhanced hospital practices along with educational efforts dedicated towards improving breastfeeding rates. For instance, every year, World Breastfeeding Week is organized between 1st to 7th August for promoting breastfeeding for improving maternal as well as child health around the world.

A rise in mothers in the paid labor force who serve as primary breadwinners and expanding one-parent families will significantly drive the breastfeeding accessories market trends. There is expanding population of working women due to economic liberation and increased access to education and higher cost of living. A rise of the service sector and the presence of favorable policies promoting breastfeeding will foster the demand for the products in the coming years.

Breast milk bottles segment is forecast to observe commendable growth over upcoming years owing to accelerating product demand driven by increasing need for prolonged and safe storage of breastmilk. Numerous advantages associated with usage of breast milk bottles such as better retention of breastmilk integrity, leakage prevention and direct pumping of breastmilk through breastfeeding pump will propel the segment growth further. According to report, in 2018, the segment had registered an appreciable valuation of USD 174.8 million.

China breastfeeding accessories market is projected to record significant growth rate of 11.1% through 2025, owing to continuous efforts by government for encouraging breastfeeding. These initiatives mainly include restricting advertisement of baby formula, setting up of website for promoting lactation and influencing employers to make provisions for breastfeeding in offices. Such measures are anticipated to evoke the demand for breastfeeding accessories in the country.

Major firms supplying breastfeeding accessories are expanding their market presence in sparse and high potential regions by launching new devices in emerging economies to cater to unmet customer requirements. Some of the leading breastfeeding accessories market players are Pigeon Corporation, Linco Baby Merchandise Works, Whittlestone, Hygeia Health, Mayborn Group, KaWeCo, Ardo Medical, Ameda, Medela, Koninklijke Philips, Acute Ideas, NUK USA, Buttner-Frank and Bailey Medical.

