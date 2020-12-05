Global Game Development Software Market – Introduction

A game development software or platform is a tool which assists in the creation of web, desktop, or mobile games. These tools enable conversion of 3D models and textures into a gaming format along with script compilation and level editing. The software or platforms are often provided as a packaged solution/software suite which supports game development for 2D, 3D, or both. Some of these packaged solutions/software suites also offer cross-platform capabilities which create games across all operating systems such as Microsoft, iOS, and Android.

Several companies offer game development software or platforms with procedural content creation in order to help game developers create content efficiently and quickly. Additionally, game development software vendors provide a wide range of 3D game development tools for enhanced user experience. These platforms are also used for development and creation of realistic, high performance and graphics rich gameplay. Software/ platforms offered by game development companies require coding or scripting for the creation of games while few vendors offer a drag-and-drop interface in order to simplify the game development process.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Game Development Software Market

Lockdown due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across major regions such as Europe, Asia, and North America, has a positive impact on the customer data platform market. Nowadays, individuals are focusing majorly on online gaming platforms such as PUBG, Counter-Strike, Dead by Daylight etc., which is expected to help organizations to work on more game development platform.

Emerging Trend of 3D Modeling Techniques and Additional Revenue Stream: Key Drivers of the Game Development Software Market

The gaming industry is currently emphasizing on 3D modeling techniques to create 3D visual effects and 3D animated models to offer users a better gaming view experience. Therefore, the emerging trend of 3D games with increased real time experience is significantly driving the game development software market. 3D modeling solutions are used for the development of these games. Gaming companies are continuously engaged in developing new improved versions of their games. For instance, in November 2018, Autodesk Inc. partnered with Unity Technologies to develop the game engine with art software & graphics such as Maya & 3ds Max. Technological advancements in social networks, application stores, and mobile device technologies have resulted in radical growth of the gaming industry.