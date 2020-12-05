Flip-top Bottle Market: An overview

Flip-top bottles are gaining traction due to the convenience of reclosing and protection they offer. Consumers prefer flip-top bottles because as it eliminates the need to remove and close the bottle cap like conventional bottles. Also, a flip-top bottle is also known as swing-top bottle which is usually used for packaging of carbonated beverages and mineral water. The flip-top bottle gives an ease as it can be opened and resealed repeatedly without any bottle opener. These flip-top bottle are easy to carry, eco-friendly, and have no wax linings.

As the consumers are becoming more aware about the harmful effects of BPA (bisphenol A) on human body as well as the environment, the demand for BPA free products is on the rise. Thus, BPA free flip top bottles market is expected to have a positive outlook in the years to come. Usually, its cap is made of rubber, ceramic or plastic.

Flip-top Bottle Market: Dynamics

One of the easiest way a manufacturer can stand-out in crowded and competitive market is by highlighting product packaging that is totally unique in relation to others in the market and therefore, the manufacturers of flip-top bottle are producing BPA free reusable bottles with many designs which are cost effective, safe for drinking and easily available in the market.

Plastic flip-top bottle is preferred over glass because glass flip-top bottles are fragile and need care while handling. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is utilized for the packaging of carbonated beverages because of its highly effective moisture and gas barrier properties and furthermore has a solid structure with great strength. Such kind of packaging helps in conserving liquid for longer time. From juices to drinks, customers are shifting on the flip-top bottle as it can be frequently opened and sealed back.

Also, during the manufacturing of BPA free flip-top bottles, very few toxins are released into the atmosphere giving a smaller carbon footprint as compared to conventional plastic bottle. The development is expected to be seen across various drink items like juices, non-dairy beverages, and others. The flip-top bottle trend has created a demand for economical packaging solutions especially in the beverage industry. The flip-top bottles are also used for packaging & storage of cosmetics and skincare products. Therefore, flip-top bottle market is expected to grow further in coming years.