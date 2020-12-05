Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ampoule Cream market.

The global ampoule cream market size was valued at USD 466.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Ampoule creams have 100% concentration of major ingredients, which is mostly used for a specific function. All the sideline ingredients of the normal creams such as fillers, emulsifiers, or emollients are not present in ampoule creams, which allows them to take less time in boosting and rejuvenating the skin texture. Ampoule creams are only used to target one specific skin problem or to provide one solution at a time, thereby increasing its sale among consumers having special skin problems only.

Ampoule highlights a single ingredient and is meant to treat specific issue only to concentrate on one problem rather than acting as a master medicine to target all issues together. Its more or less similar to a vaccine targeting one disease at a time. The market is full of various beauty creams having multiple functions, thus making consumers confused in their purchasing decision. Ampoule creams in such cases prove to be the most beneficial in targeting one problem at a time such as wrinkle control, sun control, or skin lightening. Demand for the ampoule creams is high among middle aged population due to increasing prevalence of skin diseases among such age groups.

High concentration of active ingredients in the ampoule creams helps to boost and revive the skin texture in a very less amount of time. This is due to the fact that absorption of such solution in skin is very fast and it solves the problem by cell regenerative process. The side effect due to one ingredient in a cream is not identified easily if consumers are applying multi ingredients creams. In such cases, ampoules play an important role where one can easily test one ingredient ampoule to test the effect on the skin and if it suits well to the skin, then one can use the same on a regular basis.

Many people are incorporating ampoule creams in their daily regular makeup or skincare routine. This type of product comes in one dose vial or with a syringe to measure the exact dose preferred for ones body. Overdose may lead to serious health issues, which is one of the major restraints of this ampoule creams. For instance, Tonymoly has launched its 12 vital vita ampoules, which is used for several dedicated functions such as brightening, firming, and moisturizing to achieve a specified goal.

Product Insights of Ampoule Cream Market

Moisturizing cream accounted for the largest share of 51.8% in the year 2018. The segment is driven by consumer inclination towards hydrating and moisturizing products in the market. This type of product helps to provide instant moisturizing solution to the skin. The skin reacts faster to single ingredient moisturizing creams, thereby increasing its sales in the market.

Multifunctional cream is the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from the year 2019 to 2025. Rising demand among the consumers due to its property to remove multiple skin issues using a single product is boosting the growth of the segment. Moreover, this kind of product are used before makeup, which acts a nice prep layer to the skin to avoid absorbing of facial ingredients to the skin. Consumers demand for such products is on the rise owing to increasing need among them to retain their skins firmness for long time.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline channel accounted for the largest share of 85.9% in the year 2018. Growth in offline sales is attributed to consumers preference to check product content and ingredients before purchasing. Moreover, availability of various brands of products, along with ease in comparing the prices, is anticipated to boost the offline sales over the forecast period. Availability of products such as ampoule creams in specialty stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets has contributed significantly to offline sales of products in the market. Moreover, time delay for online delivery of the products is driving consumers to opt for offline channel.

The online segment is the fastest growing channel, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The ampoule cream market is driven by increasing number of e-retail websites such as Amazon, Clinique, Shopify, and Beekman, offering a different range of personal care products such as ampoule creams for consumers. The growth is attributed to door to door delivery options in online channels, which is preferred by the working class consumers in the industry. Deals and offers, cashback options, and large discounts offered through the online channels, along with rising number of online distributors and retailers, are anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Ampoule Cream Market

North America held the largest share of 35.7% in the year 2018. The market is driven by rise in demand for cosmetic products in countries such as U.S. and Canada. Most of the women in U.S. use toner as their second cleaning option. Ampoule creams are mostly preferred because it never raises the PH of the skin, thereby keeping skin in healthy form. Moreover, it contains antioxidants and other beneficial elements, which reduces the need for toning, thereby preferred by most of the U.S. women. For instance, the cosmetic product market in U.S. is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period on account of rising demand for skin care products in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The skin care industry in South Korea is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Demand for ampoule cream products is anticipated to increase owing to growing concerns over skin problems. Moisturizing properties and skin hydrating ingredients of ampoule cream is a key factor driving its demand in the regional market. Moreover, presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region is a key factor boosting the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Ampoule Cream Market

Rising demand for the skin care and cosmetic products in China, South Korea, and Japan fuels the demand for ampoule cream products in the market. The market is identified by several strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and capacity expansion. Key manufacturers in the industry include Amway Corp.; The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Coreana Cosmetics Co. Ltd.; and Mizon Co. Ltd. For instance, in October 2017, Leegeehaam Cosmetics launched a new product as Hyal B5 Toner ampoule cream formulated with vitamin B3, B5, and 5 hyaluronic complexes for optimum level of hydration. Majority of the manufacturers are present in South Korea, China, and U.S. and hence market is concentrated, thereby giving a tough competition in the market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Moisturizing Cream

Firming Cream

Anti-aging Cream

Multifunctional Cream

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

