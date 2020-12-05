Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Food Maker market.

The global baby food maker market size was valued at USD 744.2 million in 2018. Increasing awareness regarding the proper nutritional intake for toddlers as well as infants is expected to be the key factor driving the market for baby food maker. In addition, growing working class women population, along with shifting inclination towards luxury lifestyle, has created the necessity for the product across the globe. These factors have encouraged the consumers to adopt baby food makers as their key kitchen appliance in their home.

According to the statistics provided by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the number of women employment with age more than 15 years in the world has increased by around 1.1% from the year 2017 to 2018. The two major economies as well as most populated countries in the world namely China and India has witnessed strong growth in the working class women population during the past few years.

India has witnessed significant growth in the working women population by 14.3% from 2012 to 2018. However, China has around 43.9% women population out of the total working population of the country. Rise in women workforce has fueled the demand for baby food maker as it helps to maintain the baby foods nutritional requirements without hampering work schedule.

During the introduction of solid or semi-solid nutraceuticals for the infants (more than 6 months age, as breast milk is not adequate), these food makers help the parent to provide nutritional food to their babies without much efforts. These products offer steaming of food products such as vegetables, cereals, and other edibles for the items and blending of those items, thus preparing a healthy food. These benefits encourage the customers to adopt the baby food makers as their essential kitchen appliance.

Product Insights of Baby Food Maker Market

Food preparation led the market for baby food maker and held a share of more than 75.0% in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period owing to its multi-functionality. These food preparation machines are used to steam the solid food products such as vegetables and fruits in order to make a perfect puree and whole food items can be grinded without changing the tool or container. This has been driving the demand for the food preparation machines in the past few years.

Bottle preparation is expected to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025. These bottle filling food makers are getting popularity as they blend the food and directly fill the bottle without any additional efforts. Working class women are finding these products convenient due to the hassle-free operation. These bottle preparation machines are primarily for bottle feeding of liquid food to the infants.

For instance, in August 2018, Baby Brezza, one of the prominent companies for baby food makers, launched its brand new bottle preparation product under the brand name ËœFormula Pro Advanced. This baby food maker is specifically for the infant and toddler bottle food preparation, which is why the company launched it as BPA-free. The machine has the capacity of 1 to 10 ounce with three temperature setting in order to make perfect baby food as per the requirement.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline distribution channel dominated the baby food maker market in 2018, accounting for more than 75.0% share of the global revenue. Some of the biggest retailers including Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.; IKEA; and Target Brands, Inc. are increasing their distribution locations across the globe in order to gain the maximum customer reach. For instance, in August 2018, IKEA launched its new store in Hyderabad, India. India is one of the lucrative markets for the consumer electronics and baby food maker is gaining popularity among the consumers in the country. The company is focusing on increasing customers for electronics such as baby food makers.

Online distribution channel is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2025. These baby electronic products are at a nascent stage. Manufacturers are making these products available on the e-commerce websites owing to increasing awareness among working class population around the world. These e-retail websites offer customers a wide range of products including baby food makers and they can easily buy these products from remote locations across the globe.

This distribution channel also provides a good platform to the new entrants in the industry as they can promote and sell their products around the world without having any distribution channel partners such as dealers or any channel partners. Key manufacturers are adopting strategies to promote the baby food maker on online platforms through price comparison sheet and customer reviews. Major e-commerce companies including Alibaba and Amazon are offering a wide range of baby food makers across the globe. Factors such as ease of convenience, shopping, and accessibility of a wide range of products are anticipated to promote the scope for the online channels over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Baby Food Maker Market

North America dominated the market for baby food maker, accounting for more than 30.0% share of the global revenue in 2018 owing to high demand for baby food preparation machines among customers. Major manufacturers including Baby Brezza, Hamilton Beach Brands, Cuisinart, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands, and Peek A Boo USA (BÃƒ°ABA) are implementing various marketing strategies including product launches, expansion of distribution chain, and mergers and acquisitions for maximum customer penetration.

For instance, in July 2018, Peek A Boo USA, Inc.., a U.S. based baby kitchen appliance manufacturer, launched most awaited baby food maker under the brand name ËœBeaba Babycook Neo. The baby food maker has glass bowl and stainless steel basket so that there would not be any contact of food with plastic. These product launches are anticipated to boost the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2025 on account of growing working class population in countries including India, China, Singapore, and Thailand. Moreover, the fertility rate of the region is significantly high as compared to many of the European countries, which is expected to expand the scope for the baby electronic products over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Baby Food Maker Market

The market is fragmented in nature owing to presence of a large number of players at the regional level. Moreover, the product is in its emerging stage and companies are investing in R&D for the innovative product development. Moreover, prominent manufacturers are adopting innovative measures including new technological product launch and expansion of retail chain stores in order to increase the visibility of products such as baby food maker among consumers.

For instance, in January 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a Dutch multinational pioneered in manufacturing electronics, launched its one of the advanced products under the brand name ËœPhilips Avent Combined Steamer and Blender. The product is a 2-in-1 that is a combination of steamer and blender so that steaming and blending of food can be performed into one product, thus consumers do not need to switch between different tools. These products encourage the customers to adopt such products, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for baby food makers over the forecast period.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global baby food maker market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Food Preparation

Bottle Preparation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

