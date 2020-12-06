Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Yogurt Powder market.

The global yogurt powder market size was valued at USD 523.1 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food products with higher shelf life is anticipated to drive the growth. Yogurt powder has rich nutritional properties of fresh yogurt owing to high content of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, protein, and riboflavin among others. It does not require refrigeration, offering increased convenience to the consumers.

Rising adoption of healthy lifestyle and nutritious diet is anticipated to drive the demand for yogurt powder. The product is beneficial for improving the digestive health and immune system. Increasing preference for on-the-go nutritious food is expected to fuel the demand of dehydrated yogurt. Increasing adoption of the product in meals and salad dressings for the flavor as well as nutrition is expected to drive the demand. The product is a rich source of protein and calcium and hence, is helpful for weight management and improvement of gut health. It also finds application in preparation of confectionery and bakery products.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of high sugar content, artificial colors, additives, and preservatives has encouraged bakery and confectionery manufacturers to use yogurt based powder. Moreover, the product has a longer shelf life than fresh yogurt which is beneficial for the confectionery and bakery manufacturers as it prevents wastage.

Government initiatives to reduce sugar content and to enhance nutritional properties of yogurt and its derivatives is anticipated to positively influence the market growth. For instance, in February 2019, British government issued guidelines to reduce the sugar content in fermented yogurt products by 20% by 2021.

Yogurt powder contains essential nutrients such as vitamin D, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and protein. As a result, it is considered beneficial for the prevention of osteoporosis. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), around 200 million people are affected by osteoporosis worldwide. Around 30% of all postmenopausal women in Europe and U.S. have osteoporosis. The disease affects more than 75 million people in U.S., Europe, and Japan. The high prevalence is anticipated to propel the demand for nutrient-dense foods, which in turn is projected to drive the yogurt powder market.

Product Insights of Yogurt Powder Market

Skimmed yogurt powder segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. High demand owing to the low-fat content of the product is anticipated to drive the segment growth. Moreover, the product is widely used as an ingredient for manufacturing meat products, infant formulas, confectionery, ice creams, processed cheese, and dairy-based frozen products. This factor is anticipated to bode well for the growth.

Manufacturer are adopting marketing strategies such as launching new manufacturing lines, products, retail and specialty stores, and activities such as mergers and acquisitions to expand the consumer base. For instance, in March 2016, Batory Foods inaugurated its first state-of-art manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Illinois, U.S. The company started a new product line and third party logistics services to major suppliers. It started working as a third-party logistics provider in Illinois and other new locations for Fonterra, a multinational dairy company.

Whole yogurt powder held the largest market share of 42.9% in 2018. The product is widely used for adding tangy yogurt flavor to a variety toppings, icings, smoothies, frostings, and other frozen products without the additional moisture of the fresh yogurt. These increasing applications are expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

End Use Insights

Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HoReCa) held the largest market share of 41.0% in 2018. Dehydrated yogurt is replacing the fresh alternative for the preparation of many recipes in restaurants and cafes. Rising application of the product in salad dressings, beverages, ice creams, sauces, and dips and gravies is anticipated to fuel the segment growth. In June 2014, Blommer Chocolate Company, a Chicago based chocolate manufacturer introduced yogurt flavored confectionery coatings. These innovative product launches increase the product visibility as well as fuel the demand from the confectionery industry.

Industrial is the fastest growing end use segment growing with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025 owing to significantly increase in the application in bakery products, confectionery, and cosmetics. The dried yogurt in the form of powder is majorly used as a key ingredient for manufacturing soups, meal replacement bars, and beverages. It is also used in non-dairy food preparations. These increasing applications of the product are projected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Yogurt Powder Market

Europe held the largest market share of 31.5% in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising popularity of yogurt based breakfast recipes in Europe, especially in Scandinavian countries is anticipated to bode well for the regional growth. High consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product are projected to further fuel the growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Rising consumer preference for nutritious and healthy food products owing to increasing aging population and prevalence of obesity is expected to drive the regional market. According to the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), by June 2017, more than 40% of Asian population.

Market Share Insights of Yogurt Powder Market

The market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of some strong foreign players including Glanbia Nutritionals; Epi Ingredients; Kerry Inc.; Batory Foods; Easiyo Products; and ENKA SUT A.S. Product innovation and new product launches have provided competitive edge to the key manufacturers. They also engage in business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and expansion of distribution channels to expand their customer base. For instance, in January 2017, EasiYo, a renowned yogurt brand from New Zealand, entered into a partnership with Ornua Nutrition Ingredients (ONI), a nutrition ingredient supplier to expand its distribution channel in Europe.

Major players focus on increasing their product visibility, especially in developed countries to maximize their customer reach. Establishment of R&D centers for product innovation coupled with strategic partnerships with investment companies to launch new and innovative products as per the customer demand is expected to be the critical success factor. The companies are likely to focus on technological innovation catering particularly to developing countries and untapped markets for global reach.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global yogurt powder market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Skimmed

Semi-Skimmed

Whole

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Household

HoReCa

Industrial

