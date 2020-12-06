Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Skin Toner market.

The global skin toner market size was valued at USD 654.6 million in 2018. The market growth is propelled by growing awareness regarding skin care and protection among the millennial population across the world. Dermatologists have recommended the use of skin toners to combat all kinds of acne and oil skin related issues. Furthermore, growing use of make-up products including sunscreen among both men and women is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the next few years.

A variety of toners with unique constituents are available in the market, which are suitable for specific skin related issues. It is recommended for the customers with dry skin issues to use rosewater-based toners for proper hydration. Similarly, chamomile has a soothing effect on the skin, tea tree oil helps in cleaning oily skin and making bacteria free, and aloe vera helps in getting rid of all kinds of itching, inflammation, and redness. Consumers are preferring plant stem cell based facial toners, which contain antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients.

The cosmetic manufacturers have been increasing spending on the development of natural care products. Consumers are increasingly aware regarding the benefits associated with natural ingredients including coconut oil, almond, and aloe vera extracts through the social websites and electronic media. As a result, the consumers are expected to prefer the natural skin toners by considering ingredient type as a key buying criteria.

Expansion of middle-income age groups in emerging economies including China and India is expected to play a key role in promoting the manufacturers to establish new tie-ups with the offline and online channels over the next few years. Additionally, the cosmetic manufacturers are projected to sell their skin toner products, along with other products in the combo formats, which play a crucial role in attracting the consumers to purchase the facial toners.

Form Insights

Fluid forms of skin toner accounted for a share of 70.1% in 2018. This type of product is easier to apply by simply pouring it on a piece of cotton. Furthermore, the buyers can always decide the appropriate amount for ones skin or decide the concentration for a certain area of the skin according to suitability. Thus, the flexibility to use these fluids has created the customer base as cleansing process requires a proper wiping action.

The mist forms of toner are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. These mist forms have the ability to quickly spray on the face. Mist toners also contain various ingredients that have the ability to dilute the oil, dirt, and pollutants and prevent them to settle into the pores.

Gender Insights

The women segment accounted for a share of more than 85.0% in 2018. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, women are considered more prone to acne related issues as compared to men. Additionally, increasing working class women population in emerging economies including China, Brazil, and India is expected to increase the beauty spending, which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the industry growth.

The men segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. Over the past few years, the manufacturers have conducted various product awareness campaigns aimed at recognizing the benefits of skin care for the men category. Additionally, men consumers are preferring sunscreen in the countries of Indian subcontinent and Middle East Asia.

Distribution Channel Insights

Convenience stores accounted for a share of more than 55.0% in 2018. Assistance from a proper skin care expert guide is essential when buying toners. Most of the stores including the specialty stores appoint the experts who assist the customers in selecting the appropriate products including toners according to the skin type and other related issues. The assistance saves the buyer from undergoing huge research before opting for a product. Furthermore, the majority of stores have trial specimens, where a product is first tried on the hand of the buyer to test its effect to ensure its compatibility with the skin.

The online channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Social media influencers and beauty bloggers have been of huge assistance in creating an understanding of the toner and its features, which makes buying from online stores hustle free. Online channels provide an access to extremely large product assortments, some of which might not be available in nearby brick and mortar stores. Huge discounts offered on most products are luring the consumers while shopping.

Product Insights of Skin Toner Market

Conventional toners accounted for the largest share of exceeding 80.0% in 2018. These products are generally chemical based and are comparatively cheaper as compared to organic counterparts. However, rising concerns over adverse effects associated with synthetically derived skin creams are expected to limit the market scope for the segment over the next few years. Furthermore, harsh chemicals can cause allergy, redness, and irritation on the skin. Some of the constituents are even suspected of causing type 2 diabetes and adverselyaffect the endocrine system.

The organic toners are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing access to these products through extensive brand campaigns on natural-extract cosmetics on social websites and electronic media by key companies. Over the past few years, the cosmetic manufacturers have increased spending on development of organic toners in order to reduce their carbon footprints.

Regional Insights of Skin Toner Market

Europe was the largest market for skin toners, accounting for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. Awareness regarding skin care has existed for long in countries including France, Spain, and Italy. Furthermore, most manufacturers of the premium facial toner brands are France-based and they successfully marketed the products among the residents of the area. Some of these countries experience winters for long, which enhances the use of heavy cold creams that certainly require proper cleansing, for which the use of toner is highly recommended.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Growing population aged from 13 to 45 years in countries including China, India, and Bangladesh, who are more concerned regarding beauty and skin care, is expected to drive the market over the next few years. Additionally, new product launches in the region are expected to open new avenues. For instance, in August 2019, The Beauty Co. launched skin toners in the variants of aloe vera, rose, tea tree, and cucumber toners for India.

Market Share Insights of Skin Toner Market

Key manufacturers in the market include Dermalogica; Dickinson Brands Inc.; Dr. Hauschka; Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Kiehls Since 1851; La Mer Technology, Inc.; La Roche-Posays; Lush; Mario Badescu Skin Care, Inc.; Milk Makeup; PIXI – SJOVIK LTD.; THAYERS NATURAL; REMEDIES; THE BODY SHOP; and The Ordinary. Organizations have been launching product variants specific to the skin type in order to cater to the consumers requirements. Along with keeping the skin type in mind, they have also focused on creating products like facial toners to cater to the specific skin related issues such as acne, pimple, or rough patch. Most organizations have come up with organic product variants in order to meet the needs of environmentally conscious buyers.

