The global player tracking system market size was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 25.4% over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the continued emphasis on tracking the players and monitoring their physical metrics in real time. The coaching staff has realized that real-time on-field data can be very helpful in enhancing the player performance. Hence, several teams are aggressively adopting different kinds of systems that can provide on-field data in real time, thereby driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluating the team performance, optimizing the training curriculum at the team level, and tracking the performance of individual players are emerging as the main objectives behind adopting a player tracking system.

A player tracking system can provide real-time player performance metrics, video footage, and positional data of an individual player. The information gathered thereby can help in making informed decisions to enhance the performance of players as well as the entire team. For instance, in association football, popularly known as soccer, GPS trackers can record substantial data, such as speed, distance covered, acceleration rate, pulse rate, and impact from tackles, in real time. The coaching staff can use this data during the game to plan team strategies, suggest appropriate positions of players on the field, and make substitutions.

A player tracking system is no more being considered as a luxury. On the contrary, a player tracking system is turning out to be a necessity in line with the growing emphasis on analyzing the players metrics. As such, several leading sporting leagues have started adopting a player tracking system in some or the other form. The use of GPS trackers complemented by semi-automated cameras during training sessions as well as matches is a common strategy. Besides, leading football clubs are also having their own data analytics departments.

Team owners have developed a firm belief that failing to adopt the latest technologies may result in their teams falling behind the competitors. As such, they have started appointing tech-savvy coaches that can employ latest technologies to elevate the performance of their teams. As a result, the use of player tracking technologies in various sports, including soccer, rugby, tennis, cricket, and basketball, has grown exponentially over the last few years. Minnesota Vikings, Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, the Indian Cricket Team, the England Cricket Team, and Brose Bamberg are some of the prominent teams that have adopted a player tracking system in some or the other form.

A player tracking system can also help clubs and teams in team selection and other decision-making processes. For instance, before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Fabio Mahseredjian, a Brazilian fitness coach, traveled to Europe to visit leading football clubs, such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City FC, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Brazilian football players also played a few league matches in Europe. Fabio Mahseredjian used the data regarding the players training programs, injury tendencies, GPS data, and other fitness-related parameters to design effective personalized training sessions.

Offering Insights

The offering segment has been further segmented into solution and services. The solution segment held the largest market share in 2018. Optical tracking, GPS, Bluetooth, and real-time location systems have been covered under the solution segment. The use of these solutions to monitor individual players and their performance is emerging as an integral part of formulating different strategies in various sports.

A player tracking system can track various performance parameters, such as running speed, pulse rate, and distance covered. A player tracking system can also help the coaches and support staff in annulling the common causes that frequently lead to injuries. Games, such as rugby, football, and hockey, involve high rates of rapid maneuvers and physical tackling that often lead to injuries during training sessions as well as tournaments. Tracking players in real time can help the coaches and support staff in formulating appropriate strategies that can prevent serious injuries and ensure that players stay fit during the training as well as throughout the tournaments. Metabolic and kinetic demands of each player can also be determined to aid in a faster recovery of injured players.

Technology Insights of Player Tracking System Market

The technology segment has been further segmented into wearables and optical. The optical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Optical tracking systems use various cameras and supportive software for tracking the players and marking their co-ordinates. A statistical algorithm later provides highly accurate and meaningful insights regarding the strengths, weaknesses, and uncoordinated moves of players that may have affected the overall performance of the team.

An optical player tracking system is particularly used in team sports where simultaneous tracking of multiple players is required. These systems can be installed in training fields as well as stadiums. They can monitor the speed, distance, acceleration, and stamina of individual players using HD cameras and processing software. They can also produce videos of the entire match, which can be useful during post-match discussions and analysis sessions between the players and the coaching staff. Qatar Stars League (QSL) and Bristol City Football Club are some of the teams that have adopted an optical player tracking system.

A wearable player tracking system often comprises a tracking device and chest vest. There are four different types of sensors used in these solutions, namely an accelerometer, a magnetometer, a gyro, and a GPS module. Each of these sensors has a dedicated role to play and a unique way to perform. For instance, the accelerometer measures the change in forces while the gyro provides the data from the accelerometers direction leveraging the earths gravity.

End Use Insights

The report has analyzed the use of player tracking system in team sports as well as individual games. The team sports segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The team sports segment has been further segmented into football, rugby, basketball, and others. The football segment accounted for the largest market share among all team games. The International Football Association Board approved the use of electronic tracking systems in 2015. In March 2018, FIFA went on to allow the respective teams analysts to share the players performance data with the coaches during live matches. Such developments are encouraging the use of a player tracking system in association football.

While an optical player tracking system is ideal for team games, a wearable player tracking system is suitable for individual games. A wearable player tracking system typically includes GPS trackers and vests featuring high-resolution units worn by individual athletes. These trackers and vests can provide precise technical data regarding the performance of the athletes. The coaches can utilize the data to evaluate the work rate and physical exertion and tailor training programs accordingly.

Regional Insights of Player Tracking System Market

North America has been the early adopter of player tracking systems. The North American region has been home to several leagues. For instance, the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), and National Hockey League (NHL) make up the top-four leagues by revenue in the U.S. These and other leagues are aggressively adopting some or the other type of player tracking system. Europe has also witnessed significant adoption of player tracking systems. Europe is home to several football clubs and most of these clubs have adopted a player tracking system in some or the other form. Given a large number of tier-2 and tier-3 football clubs also active in Europe, the European regional market would emerge as a potential player tracking system market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The continuous adoption of smart devices and the looming proliferation of latest technologies in the sports industry is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market. In China, President Xi Jinping has undertaken an initiative to win the FIFA World Cup. Hence, the Chinese government is investing aggressively in strengthening the national football team and considering adopting a suitable player tracking system.

Market Share Insights of Player Tracking System Market

Some of the key market players include Catapult Sports, ChyronHego Corporation, Stats LLC, STATSports Group, and SPT Group Pty Ltd. Other prominent companies in the market include Zebra Technologies Corporation, Polar Electro Oy, Sonda Sports, Xampion, and Kinexon GmbH. All these players have a diversified customer base and enhanced regional reach. They are striking various strategic agreements, forming strategic partnerships, and launching innovative products and services as part of the efforts to defend their position in the market.

For instance, a deal between STATSports Group and the Chinese Football Association envisages STATSports Group providing a GPS-based player tracking system for Chinese football players. STATSports Group has also entered into a long-term partnership to provide a GPS-based player tracking system for Australias national soccer team. Similarly, Catapult Group has formed a strategic alliance with Romanian Football Federation (FRF), Confederation of African Football, and French Football Federation (FFF) to provide a wearable player tracking system and technology services. Meanwhile, in January 2019, ChyronHego introduced a player tracking system involving Click effects PRIME graphics authoring system and TRACAB optical tracking system to graphically track the players movements.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Player Tracking System Market Research Report

