The global barley flakes market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2018. Shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and nutritious on-the-go snacks as a result of their convenience features are expected to boost the industry growth in the coming years. Furthermore, barley flake is expected to gain utility owing to its rich nutritional properties including fiber, vitamins, minerals, copper, magnesium, selenium, and antioxidants.

Over the past few years, barley flakes have found a wide range of applications in the food industry including breakfast cereals, biscuits, energy bars, cookies, and breads owing to its easy digestible property. Moreover, these flakes are capable of providing excellent nutritional properties with high dietary fiber content as compared to conventional cereals, including wheat and cornflakes.

These factors are expected to encourage the consumers to include barley flakes in their daily meals in order to gain a sustainable healthy diet to prevent chronic health issues. The regular consumption of these barley flakes results in improving metabolic activity and reducing the risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. As a result, processed snacks manufacturers are shifting their focus to the healthy and sustainable ingredients for preparing snacks.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases including high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases has fueled the demand for barley based flakes in daily meals. Barley is itself a rich source of soluble fiber beta-glucan, which helps to promote the nutrients absorption in the human body. This helps to lower the bad cholesterol and blood sugar level of the body as well as increase the good bacteria, which helps in improving the digestive system of the human body.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 95 million people in U.S. aged 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200mg/dL. Increasing concerns over adverse effects associated with cholesterol level in human body are expected to promote the utility of barley flakes in direct human consumption.

Product Insights of Barley Flakes Market

Conventional products accounted for more than 70.0% share both in terms of revenue as well as volume in 2018. These products are projected to remain a preferred choice among the consumers owing to their low price and easy availability through various channels including brick and mortar stores and e-commerce portals.

Organic product is expected to be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a volume-based CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness regarding the harmful effects associated with the inorganic barley crops owing to the presence of various artificial preservatives and chemicals, including fertilizers, antibiotics, pesticides, and other related chemicals, is expected to boost the barley flakes market growth over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are launching new organic barley flakes in order to cater to the significant increase in the demand for organic barley flakes across the globe. For instance, in January 2018, Rude Health, a U.K. based snacks, cereals, and drinks manufacturer, introduced an organic breakfast cereal for the health conscious customers under the brand name ËœNaked Barley Porridge. The company aims at providing wheat free organic product, 100% naked barley flakes. These product launches are expected to remain one of the key market trends over the next few years.

Distribution Channel Insights

The supermarket/hypermarket segment was the largest distribution channel in 2018, accounting for 64.3% share of the global volume. Over the past few years, the key players have been investing in developing countries such as India, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Taiwan, in order to capture the untapped markets. These factors are expected to expand the utility of supermarkets as a selling source. In February 2019, 7-Eleven, one of the largest convenience store chains, entered an agreement with Future Group in order to launch its first series of store in India.

The online segment is expected to be the fastest growing channel, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing penetration of internet across the globe, coupled with convenience associated with the ease of shopping. Furthermore, online platforms such as social media, promotional ads, and google ads are playing an important role in influencing the consumer preferences for shopping through e-commerce platforms including Walmart, Auchan, Amazon, Grofers, and Rakuten.

In addition, increasing penetration of high speed internet and smartphone users in the developing countries including China, India, and Bangladesh is expected to promote the expansion of the e-commerce channel in the global market for barley flakes over the forecast period. Key manufacturers are adopting marketing strategies including mergers and acquisitions in order to gain the maximum customer penetration. For instance, in March 2017, Alibaba Group acquired 90% of the stakes in online giant ËœPaytm, a brand offered by One 97 Communications Limited in India.

Regional Insights of Barley Flakes Market

In terms of revenue, Europe was the largest market with a share of 32.4% in 2018. Major manufacturers including Nestle, General Mills, and Kellogg are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, retail chain expansion, and mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a competitive edge in the market for barley flakes.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. Major manufacturers are launching innovative products in order to expand portfolio with barley contained multigrain cereals and breakfast products. For instance, in December 2018, Gaia, a health and wellness brand owned by Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited, launched a new product called Oats Multigrain.

The product has barley flakes, ragi flakes, oats, and rolled wheat as key ingredients with high source of fiber, essential minerals, and vitamins. The company is aiming at catering to the needs of health conscious people as the new launched product helps to improve digestion, cholesterol, as well as blood sugar level in the body. These new product launches are expected to open new avenues over the foreseeable future.

Market Share Insights of Barley Flakes Market

The global market is fragmented in nature owing to limited awareness regarding the nutritional values as well as health benefits associated with barley based flakes. Moreover, a large number of domestic as well as foreign players including King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.; Honeyville, Inc.; Nestle; and Kellogg are present in the market for barley flakes.

Moreover, key industry participants are adopting market strategies including new product launch and mergers and acquisitions in order to cater to rising demand for barley flakes. For instance, in June 2015, Kellogg NA Co. introduced low fat granola in its Special K range in U.S. The company is focusing on catering to the increasing customer demand for nutritious on-the-go food products. These product launches ensure the high market growth over the forecast period.

p2 Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global barley flakes market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Conventional

Organic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

