Global Liquid-Filled Hard Capsules market: Overview

Liquid-filled hard capsules refers to a technology that offers an advanced form of dosage in two different types, hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC) and gelatin for multiparticulate, paste, semisolid, and liquid applications. These days, pharmaceutical companies require various types of dosage forms and technologies to come up with customized solutions so as to better the method of delivery of products at the specific areas of the body. Introduction of various new combinations in the pharmaceutical pipeline that usually needs novel and complicated technologies to face various challenges such as regional absorption, pH/food sensitivity, stability, metabolism, solubility, and permeability. The growth of the global liquid-filled hard capsules market is estimated to be driven by flourishing business of the pharmaceutical sector.

Route of administration, distribution channel, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global liquid-filled hard capsules market has been classified.

Global Liquid-Filled Hard Capsules market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and significant market developments that offers a quick view of the dynamics related to the global liquid-filled hard capsules market is mentioned as below:

In July 2017, Swiss chemicals and biotechnology company, Lonza Group made an acquisition of Capsugel S.A, an advanced oral dosage delivery technology company. This strategic move is anticipated to accelerate growth of Lonza in the healthcare sector and is expected to open up new revenue opportunities in the consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Global Liquid-Filled Hard Capsules market: Key Trends

The global liquid-filled hard capsules market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Demand to Ride on the Back of its Hassle-free Method of Dosage Delivery

The technology of liquid-filled hard capsules is utilized in meeting various formulations and manufacturing challenges. These capsules are usually independent of formulations. This factor is anticipated to offer excellent benefits when it comes to process development and technology transfer. This factor will drive the cycle of pharmaceutical development, thereby indirectly paving way for rapid growth of the global liquid-filled hard capsules market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. Pharmaceutical industry poses several challenges, which is addressed by the advanced capsules technology.

High control to handle potent applications, handling techniques, and highly specialized technology are needed to develop these compounds. This technology is an advanced method of delivery and gradually emerging as one of the popular methods of dosage delivery. This factor is likely to encourage development of the global liquid-filled hard capsules market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. Popularity of this form of dosage delivery is ascribed to its hassle-free method of manufacturing design and high-end process of technology transfer. In addition, the liquid-filled hard capsules also offer sophisticated and flexible solutions for delivery needs of pharmaceutical companies and extensive range of formulations. This factor is anticipated to propel growth of the global liquid-filled hard capsules market in the near future.

Global Liquid-Filled Hard Capsules market: Geographical Analysis

Europe and North America are estimated to emerge as two most dominant regions in the global liquid-filled hard capsules market. Both the regions are likely to be influenced by steady growth and sophisticated approach toward the healthcare industry in these regions. In Europe, Germany is likely to remain at the forefront of the regional growth due to the presence of healthcare insurance, funding by legal health insurance, and presence of advanced research and development activities in the country.

