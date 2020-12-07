The global radio access network market is predicted to witness exponential growth over the forecast timespan. This development in the industry can be attributed to the demand for better network coverages across smart offices and homes.

The world is witnessing tremendous growth in the cellular subscribers, which is further resulting in surging data traffic on conventional cellular networks. Attributing to this rapidly growing demographic, the traditional infrastructure of telecom networks is facing daunting challenges while handling the enormous data traffic.

One of the main reasons supporting RAN deployment is the evident increase in the number of cellular subscribers worldwide. This has led to an increase in the data traffic over the conventional cellular network systems. Conventional telecom infrastructure is facing challenges with handling high data traffic, allowing telecom operators to adopt advanced RAN equipment. The growing use of IoT and BYOD trends is another major factor supporting the demand for radio access network technologies to offer improved network coverage in smart homes and offices.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has amplified the dependence on internet solutions due to ‘work from home’ situations across major sectors of the economy, globally. Moreover, restrictions imposed by the governments brought about a temporary halt in the movement of people from one place to another with an aim to control the spread of the infection. This has bolstered the dependence on e-commerce to purchase groceries and other items. BT had reported that the U.K. recorded a 35% to 60% increase in daytime weekday broadband usage due to COVID-19 in May 2020.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Radio Access Network Market. They are as follows:

Altran Technologies, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., HP Enterprises, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Networks, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NetScout, Wipro Limited, Radisys Corporation (Reliance Jio), AT&T Inc., Corning Incorporated (SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc), CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Altiostar Networks, Inc., Fujitsu, and Intel Corporation

