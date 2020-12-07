Global automated infrastructure management solutions market is projected to observe a significant growth in the coming years. Mounting investments towards upgradation of data centers is the major factor proliferating the industry share in the region.

Along with data center upgrades, the growing expansion of cloud-based technologies and global cloud companies is likely to add up to the market outlook through 2025. Cloud computing provides many advantages like high competitiveness, increased collaborations and automatic software updates.

In addition, cloud technology also helps in fast and flexible service delivery. It also ensures efficient management of complex environments. Furthermore, cloud infrastructure automation tools help in speeding organizational procedures, particularly for mission-crucial applications and innovations.

Lately, numerous cloud players are seen investing in data centers. In 2019, Google announced its plans to invest $13 billion for the construction of data centers in the United States. Industries such as oil & gas, energy production and petroleum also demanding data center solutions.

Companies operating in these sectors are adopting reliable software applications to manage multi-terabyte data volumes that are generated during critical activities like seismic interpretation, well-path planning, and unconventional system engineering. Increasing demand for data processing, back-up, high-performance computing has also encouraged industries to adopt AIM solutions.

In IT infrastructure, device discovery solutions help organizations to detect removed and inserted patch chords and to deliver information related to connected devices and their status. The software can collect and store the cabling connectivity information. It can help in connecting other sources to APIs (Application Program Interfaces).

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market. They are as follows:

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market, By Application

4.1 Key trends by application

4.2 Incident management

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3 Device discovery

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.4 Asset management

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5 Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market, By End-Use

5.1 Key trends by end-use

5.2 IT & telecom

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3 BFSI

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.4 Energy & utilities

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.5 Government

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.6 Manufacturing

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.7 Colocation data centers

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025

