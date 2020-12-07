The global low-calorie RTD beverages market is expected to register robust growth in the near future. The low-calorie RTD beverages market is driven by increasing health consciousness, growing disposable income, and rising product innovations.

According to data provided by the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly 20% of the population in the US consumed diet drinks on a given day. According to National Library of Medicine, diet brands accounted for 30% of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) in 2012. Additionally, according to national center for biotechnology information (NCBI), concerns regarding CSD related to sugar consumption and its links with weight gain, cardio-metabolic problems, obesity, and other are rising. The website also reported that the industry had undertaken voluntary initiatives to reduce portion sizes, introduce healthier products, and reformulated old ones as well.

The companies in the CSD market were forced to make changes as public health concerns resulted in sluggish sales for a long periods of time. The major players in the CSD market witnessed a major decline between 1988 and 2008. The volume of CSD during this period fell from 70% to 50% in the non-alcoholic liquid refreshment market in the US.

Today, consumers are increasingly replacing CSD drinks with products from the low-calorie RTD beverages market.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=65360

Global Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market: Notable Developments

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the use of six different food additives in 2018. These additives were linked to cancer and include ethyl acrylate, benzophenone, myrcene, eugenyl methyl ether, pyridine and, pulegone. These substances were used in several beverage products to replicate the citrus, natural mint, and cinnamon flavors. The companies operating in the low-calorier RTD beverages market will have two years to find new ingredients to replace the current ones.

Global Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market: Key Trends

Urbanization, busy lifestyle, and growing health consciousness are expected to drive major growth for the low-calorie RTD beverages market. Busy and sedentary lifestyle makes it difficult for urban dwellers to take care of their health on a regulatory basis. This often leads to unhealthy habits such as irregular eating and consumption of sugary drinks to satisfy untimely hunger and thirst. The low-calorie RTD beverages market is expected to benefit from the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle growing worldwide. The lifestyle leads people to rely on ready-to-eat products which take up less time as often urban households rely on the income of both individuals to satisfy all needs. Hence, growing innovation, increasing natural flavors, and increasing disposable income in urban areas are expected to drive growth for the low-calorie RTD beverages market in the near future.

Explore Transparency Market Research’S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eva-resins-amp-films-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-7-bn-by-2028-increased-focus-on-renewable-energy-to-propel-market-forward-from-2020-to-2028-tmr-897930708.html

Global Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market: Regional Outlook

The global low-calorie RTD beverages market is divided into main regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The North America region is expected to oversee highest total revenues, thanks to rising concerns regarding obesity. The low-calorie RTD beverages market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness robust growth. The low-calorie RTD beverages market is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR growth during 2018-2026. The growing manufacturing and promotional activity, establishment of natural and herbal products, and growing disposable incomes are expected to drive growth in this region.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=65360

Global Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global low-calorie RTD beverages market is a competitive and fragmented landscape. Some key players in the low-calorie RTD beverages market are Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Diageo plc., Bacardi Limited, Global Brands Limited, Kold Group, PepsiCo, Inc.