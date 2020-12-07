A recent market report published by FMI on the ESD Packaging Market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the ESD Packaging Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global ESD Packaging Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type Bags

Trays

Clamshell

Shrink Films

Boxes & Containers

Tapes & Labels

Foams

Totes/IBC

Racks

Others End User Electrical & Electronic Components Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Semiconductors

Screens

Other Components Equipment Diagnosis Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment

Other Equipment Explosive Powders

Drugs

Others Material & Additive Type Conducive & Dissipative Polymers

Metal

Additive End User Base Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Defense & Military

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the ESD Packaging Market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global ESD Packaging Market, along with key facts about the ESD Packaging Market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the ESD Packaging Market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about ESD packaging present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the ESD Packaging Market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation trends that are impacting the global market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights various factors associated with enhancing the market growth, such as product adoption trends, USPs and features.

Chapter 05 – Global ESD Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (tons) analysis and forecast for the ESD Packaging Market for the forecast period 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical ESD Packaging Market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global ESD Packaging Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of ESD Packaging Market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global ESD Packaging Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis (in US$ Mn) and forecast for the ESD Packaging Market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical ESD Packaging Market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and absolute $ opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of ESD Packaging Market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the ESD Packaging Market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 09 – COVID-19 Impact

This chapter provides details about the impact of COVID-19 on the global ESD Packaging Market. This includes conservative, most likely, and optimistic scenario of the global market for year 2019-2020. Furthermore, this section also provides details regarding the scenario for the years in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Chapter 10 – Global ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the market is segmented into bags, trays, clamshell, shrink films, boxes & containers, tapes & labels, foams, totes/IBC, racks and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Application

Based on application, the ESD Packaging Market is segmented as electrical & electronic components, equipment, explosive powders, drugs and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material & Additive Type

Based on material & additive type, the ESD Packaging Market is segmented as conductive & dissipative polymers, metal and additive. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User Base

Based on end user base, the ESD Packaging Market is segmented as electrical & electronics, automobile, defense & military, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 14 – Global ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the ESD Packaging Market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.

Chapter 15 – North America ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America ESD Packaging Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of ESD Packaging Market.

Chapter 16 – Latin America ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America ESD Packaging Market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the ESD Packaging Market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 17 – Europe ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the ESD Packaging Market based on material, product type and end use in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the ESD Packaging Market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 19 –East Asia ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ESD Packaging Market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 20 –South Asia ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia ESD Packaging Market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the ESD Packaging Market in leading countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 21 –Oceania ESD Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of ESD Packaging Market in the Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 22 – ESD Packaging Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the ESD Packaging Market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, GCC, Japan, South Korea, India, China, Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the ESD Packaging Market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 24– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the ESD Packaging Market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Conductive Containers Inc., Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., Elcom (UK) Ltd., Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS, NEFAB Group, Stephen Gould Corp., Teknis Limited, STATICO, Summit Packaging Solutions, Protektive Pak, Desco Industries Inc., GWP Group , Helios Packaging, Laminated Films Packaging Inc., Brand-Gel Pak, Kiva Containers, Integrated Packaging Films Inc., Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd., Botron Company Inc. and Protective Packaging Corporation.

Chapter 25– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the ESD Packaging Market report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the ESD Packaging Market.