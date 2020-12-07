A recent market report published by FMI on the Foodservice Paper Bags market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Foodservice Paper Bags market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global Foodservice Paper Bags market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Material Type Brown Kraft

White Kraft Bag Type Handle Bags

Non-handle Bags End Use Restaurants Full Service Restaurants Quick Service Restaurants Catering Services Others (Café, Pub, Bar, etc.)

Hotels and Lodgings

Food Courts (In malls, Airports, Multiplexes Railways, etc.)

Online Food Delivery

Others (Hospitals, Schools, offices, etc.) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the Foodservice Paper Bags market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global Foodservice Paper Bags market, along with key facts about Foodservice Paper Bags market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the Foodservice Paper Bags market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about Foodservice Paper Bags market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the Foodservice Paper Bags market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section highlights the key market trends of Foodservice Paper Bags market in different regions and various end uses.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The key success factors highlights product adoption analysis and various USPs and features of the Foodservice Paper Bags market.

Chapter 05 – Global Foodservice Paper Bags Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (tonnes) analysis and forecast for the Foodservice Paper Bags market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical Foodservice Paper Bags market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Foodservice Paper Bags Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of Foodservice Paper Bags market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Foodservice Paper Bags Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Foodservice Paper Bags market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical Foodservice Paper Bags market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of Foodservice Paper Bags market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the Foodservice Paper Bags market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis. Further, this section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global Foodservice Paper Bags market.

Chapter 09 – Global Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material Type

Based on material type, the Foodservice Paper Bags market is segmented into brown kraft and white kraft. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Bag Type

Based on product type, the Foodservice Paper Bags market is segmented as handle bags and non-handle bags. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the Foodservice Paper Bags market is segmented as restaurants, hotels and lodgings, food courts (in malls, airports, multiplexes railways, etc.), online food delivery and others (hospitals, schools, offices, etc.). In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the Foodservice Paper Bags market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa and Oceania.

Chapter 13 – North America Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America Foodservice Paper Bags market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of Foodservice Paper Bags market.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Foodservice Paper Bags market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Foodservice Paper Bags market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Foodservice Paper Bags market based on material, product type and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Poland, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 –South Asia Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the South Asia Foodservice Paper Bags market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Foodservice Paper Bags market in leading countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 17 –East Asia Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Foodservice Paper Bags market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Foodservice Paper Bags market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 19 –Oceania Foodservice Paper Bags Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this section, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of Foodservice Paper Bags market in the Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Foodservice Paper Bags market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Foodservice Paper Bags Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the Foodservice Paper Bags market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, South Africa and Australia across the regions during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 22– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the Foodservice Paper Bags market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are WestRock Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Paperbags Limited, Novolex Holdings LLC, Ronpak Inc., The Mondi Group LLC, Amcor Ltd., Vegware Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj., Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper Company, Georgia Pacific LLC, Welton Bibby And Baron Limited, Biopac (UK), United Bags Inc. and Global-Pak.

Chapter 23– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Foodservice Paper Bags market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the Foodservice Paper Bags market.