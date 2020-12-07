Global Copper Market: Overview

The global copper market is highly concentrated with just few prominent players in the market. However, there are several small players in the market, making it to be a highly competitive market, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) report.

An increasing number of laying of electrical poles across cities and rural areas are expected to boost the demand in the global copper market. The global copper market is expected to register a growth of CAGR 4.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Simultaneously, the global copper market is estimated to reach the valuation of US$ 221.6bn by the end of 2026.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2098

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific is projected to rule over the global copper market during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to increasing demand from automotive, appliances, and construction sectors. On application basis, the global copper market is segmented into construction, power generation, appliances and electronics, transportation, and distribution and transmission. Of these, the global copper market is predicted to be dominated by the construction sector during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2098

Construction Sector to be the Pillar for Global Copper Market

The global copper market is largely driven by the construction sector. Rapid urbanization and increasing number of commercial, industrial, and residential constructions will supposedly create a huge demand for the copper. This factor is expected to bolster the expansion of the global copper market during the forecast period. Alternatively, rising consumer preference for appliances such as induction gas, water heaters, utensils, etc. And electronic goods are expected to propel the global copper market in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, there is a high demand for valves, plumbing, and electrical fittings are projected to augment the global copper market to expand in the upcoming years. This trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Hence, the global copper market is anticipated to expand in the coming years.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutritional-oil-powder-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-3-2-bn-by-2027-market-to-be-driven-by-food-processing-industry-from-2019-to-2027-transparency-market-research-301006405.html

Copper prices are stagnant due to economic conditions such as GDP, financial index, and Sensex. Price stagnancy may slow down the global the global cooper market.

However, the development in the field of copper market is anticipated to be playing a key role in the growth of the global copper market. New copper applications are expected to have properties such as copper touch surfaces, antimicrobial properties, lead free brass plumbing, heat exchangers, and high tech copper wires. Such factors are expected to drive the global copper market during the forecast period.

This review is based upon the TMR report titled, “Copper Market (Type – Primary Copper, Secondary Copper; Form – Wire Rods, Plates, Sheets and Strips, Tubes, Bars and Sections, Others (Ingots, Powder etc.); Application – Construction, Transportation, Appliances and Electronics, Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission, Others (Ammunition Coins Machinery, Defense, etc.)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026”

The global copper market is segmented into:

Type

Primary Copper

Secondary Copper

Form

Wire Rods

Plates

Sheets and Strips

Tubes

Bars and Sections

Others (Ingots, Powder etc.)

Application

Construction

Transportation

Appliances and Electronics

Power Generation

Others

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.