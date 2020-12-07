Companies Focus on Developing Sustainable Winter Wear

Innovations, evolving consumer preferences, and research & development activities are expected to play a major role in influencing the growth of the winter wear market in the near future. While winter wear can be broadly classified as seasonal apparel in a majority of the regions worldwide, its demand is significantly higher in prominent cold nations, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Greenland, Iceland, and Finland. Brands operating in the winter wear market are expected to manufacture new winter wear products including cardigans, sweaters, coats, blazers, hoodies, and thermal clothes, among others using new technologies and materials. Major established and new players in the current winter wear market landscape are largely investing resources in product development activities. Current trends, particularly in regions such as Europe and North America suggest that companies are also focusing on the sustainability of the product, as social and environmental issues have gained significant momentum in the past few years.

Apart from pricing strategies, brands are continually focusing on various aspects such as material sourcing, choice of fabric, and transparency to improve customer loyalty and position in the highly competitive winter wear market. As more number of companies continue to leverage the developments in fabric and insulation technology to improve the quality of their products, the demand for winter wear is growing at a steady rate worldwide. The global winter wear market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 282.3 Bn by the end of 2027, as uptake for winter wear manufactured using next-generation fabric with improved insulation and heat retention properties continues.

Brands Tap into Spacesuit Technology to Develop Winter Wear Products

Climate change is playing a significant role in the expansion of the winter wear market. In anticipation of cooler winters and recording-breaking winter temperatures, several companies are eyeing novel technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of their products. Trends in the winter wear market suggest that, as temperatures start declining, sales via retail and online channels increase. In the current scenario, brands in the winter wear market landscape are focusing their efforts on achieving a higher thermal value for their products. For instance, in November 2018, Oros Apparel introduced Solarcore insulation and leveraged the advantages of space technology to develop one of the winters wear warmest jackets. The company made use of the aerogel material technology that was primarily used to develop NASA spacesuits, to manufacture innovative winter wear apparel.

Similarly, Supield Inc. announced the launch of the Kistler Aerogel Jacket in which the aerogel technology is used to develop one of the thinnest winter wear jackets. Within the winter wear market, the jackets, coats, and blazers product segment is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 134 Bn and account for ~47% of the market share by the end of 2027.

Changing Consumer Trends Dictate Product Attributes

Manufacturers operating in the winter wear market are taking into account the evolving consumer trends while developing new winter wear products. Current trends suggest a growing focus toward the manufacturing of comfortable, lightweight, and supple jackets by tapping into advancements in fabric technology. For instance, Vroom introduced a cutting-edge technology that is likely to enable players in the winter wear market to develop lightweight jackets using a single layer of breathable textile. This recent advancement is expected to gain the same amount of traction as that of the Gore-Tex jacket, which was introduced in the mid-1970s. The new technology introduced by Vroomi could be a major step away from conventional layering systems and weatherproof shells in winter wear apparel with better features.

Companies in the winter wear market landscape are highly inclined toward improving the outworn technology and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, North Face revealed a breathable waterproof material, which, according to the company, will redefine the future of technical fabrics. The new material was developed using Nanospinning technology with which the company strives to manufacture gloves, tents, and jackets.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The winter wear market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. The soaring demand for winter wear made using sustainable fabric will compel participants in the current market landscape to produce winter wear apparel using natural fabrics, including wool, fleece, and others. Brands should focus on product innovation and development of lightweight products using advanced materials and fabrics. Companies should align their operations with evolving consumer trends and focus on technical attributes of their products to gain competitive edge in the current market landscape.

Winter Wear Market: Overview

Winter wear are the range of indoor and outdoor clothing gear designed and produced specifically for the winter season. These clothes provide appropriate warmth without compromising on fashion trends.

Winter Wear Market: Regional Overview

Although North America and Europe are traditional winter wear markets, countries in Asia Pacific offer attractive opportunities for winter wear market players

Among Asia Pacific countries, India is a prominent winter wear market

In October 2019, Japanese global winter wear and apparel designer, manufacturer, and marketer, Fast Retailing Group introduced its brand “Uniqlo” in India. The company launched its flagship store in New Delhi, India. Thus, both Rupa & Company Ltd and Fast Retailing Group perceive good business opportunity in the winter wear market in India.

Winter Wear Market: Market Trends

Rise in population is fueling the demand for winter wear across the world. Demand is increasing from traditional winter wear regions such as North America and Europe. Rising participation in outdoor activities, including winter sports is driving the sale of winter wear in these regions.

In emerging countries of Asia Pacific, such as China and India, winter wear is not only positioned as a functional apparel to protect consumers from winter, but needs to have both functionality and fashion elements to attract modern consumers in these countries

Winter wear brands comprise both global and local market players. In general, manufacturing winter wear is outsourced to low labor cost countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos, Pakistan, etc.

Winter Wear Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

Through direct-to-consumer channels, which include flagship stores, branded e-Commerce channels, concession retail stores, etc., companies are increasing their revenue in the winter wear market. This is significantly driving the market for winter wear.

Winter sports being held across the globe are also likely to drive the adoption of winter wear specifically designed and marketed for sports purpose

In the Asia Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asian countries, as the duration of winter is shorter compared to other seasons, winter wear have limited shelf life in the region

Branded winter wear companies are focusing on specifications, such as heat retention, feel, style, and design, and offering new and wide product range to attract more consumers. Companies are launching winter wear at innovative pricing and discount rates, which are increasing sales.

Winter Wear Market: Key Segments

The global winter wear market has been segmented based on type, consumer group, fabric, distribution channel, and region.

By Product In terms of product, the winter wear market has been categorized into sweaters and cardigans; jackets, coats, and blazers; scarves, shawls, wraps, stoles, and mufflers; sweatshirts, hoodies, and pullovers; thermals; gloves; and accessories

By Consumer Group In terms of consumer group, the winter wear market has been segmented into men, women, and kids

By Fabric Based on fabric, the winter wear market has been classified into natural (wool, cotton, and others) and man-made (acrylic, polyester, and others)

By Distribution channel Based on distribution channel, the winter wear market has been bifurcated into online and offline (multi-brand stores and single-brand outlets)

By Region Based on region, the winter wear market has been divided into: North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)



Winter Wear Market: Competition Landscape

The global winter wear market is highly competitive with the presence of several global and regional players. Companies are investing in product innovation to increase their customer base. Furthermore, a large number of manufacturers are trying to increase their product penetration rate by creating consumer awareness about mobile radiation effects.

Some of the key players operating in the winter wear market are – Gap Inc. VF Corporation Inditex Canada Goose Inc. Hennes & Mauritz AB Amer Sports Corporation Fenix Outdoor International AG Newell Brands Inc. Eddie Bauer LLC. Wintergreen Northern Wear



