Growing industrialization has led to an upsurge in demand for quick methods of cleaning household. Busy lifestyles has led the customers to opt for faster methods of cleaning the household. As some of the houses have more than one stories, traditional methods of cleaning in lesser time becomes comparatively tough. Dirty floor and houses can significantly impact health of the customers globally. Adoption of the vacuum cleaners enables the end users to save time for the customers who have busy timetable. Bound to these factors, adoption of the vacuum cleaners will continue to increase among the customers with busy schedule.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global vacuum cleaners market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 29,000 Mn by the end of 2026.

Harmful Cleaning Chemicals to Impact Market Growth

While there are various alternatives for cleaning the house and floors, customers prefer adopting the vacuum cleaners. As the chemical ingredients used for cleaning purposes are proving to be hazardous for the health of the infants, pets and toddler, customers are increasingly adopting the vacuum cleaners for cleaning the floors. Moreover, use of the chemical ingredients further continue to emit carcinogenic particles in the air. These chemicals continue to remain harmful to the health of the customers globally. Further, various government organizations such as the EU Commission and FDA have imposed regulations against the use of chemical ingredients for cleaning the floor of the households. As customers are becoming increasingly aware about the harmful impact of the chemical ingredients, sales of vacuum cleaners is likely to rev up during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements to Boost Demand

The robotic vacuum cleaners continue to witness increasing demand among the customers attributed to various advanced features. The vacuum cleaners are equipped with the sensors that smartly track the sequential path in order to avoid obstacles while cleaning the floor. Moreover, the robotic vacuum cleaners operate on the power supply when the battery charge runs out. Robotic vacuum cleaners that are integrated with advanced technology offer the most convenient cleaning experience to the customers. Bound to these factors, demand for the robotic vacuum cleaners continue to increase in the global market.

However, various factors are expected to inhibit growth of the global vacuum cleaners market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations imposed by the government organizations is expected to inhibit growth of the global vacuum cleaners market. For example, the European Union is increasingly focusing on reducing the consumption of the household electricity as well as CO2 emission every year while planning the ecodesign and labelling requirements of the vacuum cleaners. In order to implement the new energy label rule for vacuum cleaners, the European Union is planning to impose regulations against those vacuum cleaners that are more powerful than 900 W. These factors will continue to inhibit growth of the global vacuum cleaners market during the forecast period.

Canister Products to Generate Significant Revenues

With the growing need for cleaning the carpets and floor quickly, demand for the canister vacuum cleaners are expected to increase. On the basis of product type, the canister segment is expected to generate significant revenues, recording a value of over US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2026. However, the autonomous/robot product type segment is expected to witness a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period. Based on end use, the household segment is expected witness the highest revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of 2017. On the other hand, the independent retail store segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players in the global vacuum cleaners market include Haier Group Corp., AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electroncis, Inc., Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Bissell Inc., Koninklijke Philips, N.V., Panasonic Corporation and Techtronic Industries.

