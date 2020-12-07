Can Cannabis Affect Coronavirus

COVID-19 (coronavirus) has become a reason of major concern for companies in the cannabis vaporizers market. In a newsletter published on March 6, 2020 by the UCSF (University of California, San Francisco) states that inhaling from cannabis vaporizer develops aerosol particles that have similar adverse effects caused by smoking. However, there lies a silver lining to the much talked about COVID-19, which has created global awareness that cannabis has promising potential in the treatment of coronavirus-like diseases, such as superbugs, owing to its anti-microbial qualities. Hence, companies are focusing on strengthening their supply chains for end users who are suffering from mental health issues due to the overwhelming misery created by COVID-19.

Apart from medical use, cannabis vaporizers are extensively used for recreational purposes. As such, recreational usage dictates a higher revenue share as compared to medical usage in the cannabis vaporizers market, where the revenue of the market is poised to reach ~US$ 20.5 Bn by 2030.

Unparalleled Heat Settings and Battery Life Fuel Demand for Cannabis Vaporizers

Breakthrough innovations are revolutionizing the cannabis vaporizers market, as the market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period. Since several governments in North America have recently legalized cannabis, innovators right from California to Canada are introducing new cannabis vaporizers. This explains why the cannabis vaporizer market in North America is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

Groundbreaking products, such as the Dr. Dabber SWITCH— a patent-pending induction vaporizer from a supplier of high-quality vape pens is leveraging its online presence due to the high order volume amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Companies in the market for cannabis vaporizers are increasing their R&D activities to introduce unmatched heating speeds and battery life in products to gain competitive edge over other market players. In order to serve the convenience of users, companies are increasing their production capacities to boost the availability of both desktop and portable vaporizers built with different heat settings.

Overcoming Social Stigma Becomes Key Focus Point for Manufacturers

The social stigma associated with cannabis poses as one of the biggest hurdles for manufacturers in the cannabis vaporizers market from expanding their business. The market is already progressing at a striking CAGR, which can be further accelerated, if individuals in the market landscape acknowledge the achievements of innovators. For instance, companies at the renowned trade show CES held in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. were prohibited from uttering the words cannabis, weed, and marijuana let alone showcase their products on the main show. The U.S., being the epicenter of legalized cannabis, is creating hurdles for award-winning cannabis vaporizer innovators.

In order to overcome the issues associated with cannabis vaporizers, companies in the cannabis vaporizers market are strengthening their presence through mid- and small-scale events that prominently highlight new innovations of vaporizer products.

Tailored Hardware Leverages In-depth Understanding of Oil Viscosity and its Composition

Apart from innovations on the technological front, companies in the cannabis vaporizers market are increasing their focus in new formulations of cannabis oils. Among all ingredients, cannabis oil is estimated to generate the second-highest revenue by the end of the forecast period. This has led to experimentation with various strains of cannabis and different levels of processing. Likewise, the CO2 extraction method is being highly popularized for producing vape cartridges.

The concept of tailored hardware is another key takeaway that is grabbing the attention of manufacturers in the cannabis vaporizers market. Manufacturers are associating this concept in comparison to putting high-octane fuel in a run-down vehicle, which may not be a feasible idea. In order to gain competitive edge in the market landscape, companies are growing aware about different hardware parameters to obtain the most out of the oil experience. Hence, companies are collaborating with experts to gain in-depth understanding about oil viscosity and its composition.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Logistical complications associated with online sale is hampering the revenue of manufacturers in the cannabis vaporizers market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, high order volume raised from both medical and recreational end users are encouraging manufacturers to increase their stocks.

Since vaporizer oil is not a one-size-fits-all ingredient, there is a growing need for understanding diverse extraction methods. Hence, innovators should increase their R&D activities in methods such as CO2 extraction to develop advanced formulations, resulting in increased product offerings. Moreover, safety and quality should be at the core of innovations in the hardware whilst increasing focus on effective refinement and proper blending of ingredients for developing advanced formulations.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Overview

A cannabis vaporizer is a device designed to heat cannabis. Portable and desktop vaporizers use different types of heating mechanisms (conductive, convective heating, and inductive heating) to extract the cannabinoids from the plant and convert them into vapor.

North America is considered the biggest market for cannabis vaporizers. The region accounted for 49.2% share of the global market in the year 2019. Rapid increase in the usage of portable vaporizers is one of the significant reasons for the growth of the cannabis vaporizers market in recent years and it is expected to continue to drive the market during the forecasted timeline. Portable vaporizers are easy to carry and are used as a personalized device for vaporizing herbs and substances. The U.S. is projected to be an emerging market in North America in the near future. The cannabis vaporizer market in Canada is also projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, as the usage of cannabis is legal in the country for both medical and recreational purposes.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Market Trends

A rising trend is the use of cannabis vaporizers, which carry a feature of temperature control. Consumers are looking for temperature-controlled vaporizers to feel the optimum taste. If temperature becomes too high or low, it impacts the quality of the smoke and taste as well. The concentrates, oils, and other cannabis extracts are expensive. It needs to be used very efficiently. Hence, consumers are moving toward the usage of temperature controlled cannabis vaporizers.

Manufacturers are also making effective use of technology to upgrade the features of cannabis vaporizers and to expand their product portfolio and bring new technology equipped vaporizers into the market. Users can control the temperature of the cannabis vaporizer, and battery levels can also be checked through the application. Apart from these features, consumption levels can also be measured and alarms set through the apps or by connecting the vaporizers through Bluetooth.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Drivers and Opportunities

The major driving factor for the cannabis vaporizers market is the legalization of cannabis in several countries, especially for medical purposes and adopting a policy of decriminalization for recreational purposes. Canada, Georgia, South Africa, and Uruguay have legalized usage of cannabis for recreational purposes. However, Australia, Colombia, Croatia, Germany, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Macedonia, Mexico, and others have legalized the usage of cannabis for medical purposes. This is anticipated to trigger the growth of cannabis vaporizers during the forecast period.

In terms of variety of techniques, smoking and vaporizing are the two most common methods of consuming cannabis. These days, consumers are opting for vaporizers or vapes for smoking due to its advance features, since they are convenient in terms of usage, heating techniques, quality of smoke, and control on heating temperature, etc. Vapes are also popular among youngsters and teenagers due to its portable nature and can be used in night clubs, pubs, and house parties in countries where it is legal.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Key Segments

The global cannabis vaporizers market has been segmented based on type, ingredients, heating method, usage, distribution channel, and region

In terms of type, the global cannabis vaporizers market has been divided into portable/handheld, and desktop cannabis vaporizers

On the basis of ingredient, the global cannabis vaporizers market has been classified into dry herbs, cannabis oil (butane hash oil [BHO], Co2 oil, Rick Simpson oil and others), and wax (shatter wax, honeycomb wax, and others)

In terms of heating method, the global cannabis vaporizers market has been divided into convection vaporizer, conduction vaporizer, and induction vaporizer

Based on usage, the global cannabis vaporizers market has been classified into medical purpose, and recreational purpose

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cannabis vaporizers market has been classified into online and offline mode of distribution

Based on region, the global cannabis vaporizers market has been divided into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Thailand, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Israel, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Competition Landscape

The global cannabis vaporizers market is highly competitive with the presence of several global and regional players. Companies are investing in product innovation to expand their product portfolio and to ultimately increase their customer base. Furthermore, large number of manufacturers are engaging with local manufacturers and distributors to increase their presence or reach in different parts of the globe.

Some of the key players operating in the cannabis vaporizers market are PAX Labs, Inc STORZ & BICKEL GmbH & Co. KG, Arizer Apollo Vaporizers Inc KandyPens, Inc. SLANG Worldwide Inc. DaVinci Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd Grenco Science, Boundless Technology LLC.



