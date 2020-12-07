Inflatable Packers Market: Introduction

An inflatable packer in the simplest form is a cylindrical, elastic membrane or an expandable plug used to isolate sections in a well or borehole. The ends of the membrane are sealed and when internally pressurized inflates radially. Inflatable technology has been a mainstream go-to solution by overcoming several operating challenges faced in the oilfield, gas and underground mining operating such as drilling, tunneling, borehole measurement etc. One of the key benefit of inflatable packers is that it easily passes through restrictions and are robust to withstand extremities and challenges during projects.

Inflatable packers are available in the market under a wide range of diameters from 20 m to more than 200 mm. Inflatable packers find significant application in geotechnical testing, pressure grouting, mineral exploration, dam construction and repair, highway construction and repair, and other civil construction activities. Owing to being today’s one of the key necessary element in oil and gas industry, the demand for inflatable packers is anticipated to witness healthy growth across the globe. This in turn is estimated to contribute to the growing market for inflatable packers during the forecast period.

Inflatable Packers Market: Dynamics

At present times, inflatable packers plays an important role in injections in almost every field of tunneling, boring technology, and special civil engineering. The construction sector is experiencing a significant growth rate, owing to increasing construction activities across the world. Moreover, governments across the globe are taking initiatives to develop infrastructure, highways, etc. in different regions. This influences better prospects for the growth of the inflatable packers market over the forecast period.

The global mining industry has gradually improved over the course of years, endured a prolonged period of inactivity in the wake of global financial crisis and economic recession. Furthermore, growing demand for minerals, worldwide combined with stabilized metal prices is expected to boost to the mining industry over the coming years, which in turn, is expected to drive the Inflatable Packers market over the forecast period.

Inflatable Packers Market: Segment

The global Inflatable Packers market has been segmented, by application, by packer type and by end use

On the basis of application, the global inflatable packers market has been segmented as:

Pumping

Injection

Grouting

Flow Control

Testing

Hydro fracturing

Sampling

On the basis of packer type, the global inflatable packers market has been segmented as:

Sliding-End Inflatable Packer

Fixed-End Inflatable Packer

Steel Fortified Inflatable Packer

Wire Line Inflatable Packer

On the basis of end use, the global inflatable packers market has been segmented as:

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Water Resource

Inflatable Packers Market: Regional Outlook

The global inflatable packers market is estimated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The demand for inflatable packers depends on the performance of its end use industries mainly construction, oil and gas and mining. Countries including China, U.S., Russia, Australia, India, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia are among the top mineral producers around the world. Substantial demand for injection tools is anticipated from these countries and consequently are estimated to project significant opportunities in the global inflatable packers market.

The construction industry in Latin America and Middle East and Africa region has played an important role in development of the economy. For instance, the dominance of large-scale players engaged in heavy construction such as housing, industrial, and civil work, has been noticed in the U.A.E. construction sector. This is fueled by growing investments in the construction industry due to government efforts to diversify the economy. Expanding infrastructural investment in countries to drive the demand for inflatable packers during the forecast period

Inflatable Packers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Inflatable Packers market include:

Inflatable Packers International

TAM International, Inc

Baski Inc.

Saltel Industries

Schlumberger Limited.

RST Instruments Ltd.

Geopro S.A.

ACIM Inflatable Packers

Aardvark Packers

Blick Group

Star Packer