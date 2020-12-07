Future Market Insights (FMI) has offered a 5-year forecast for the global Paint thinners market in its new report titled “Paint thinners Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)”. The report demonstrates key regional trends and dynamics that are expected to impact present status as well as future prospects of global market for Paint thinners throughout the forecast period.

Report Structure and Market Dynamics

The report starts with an executive summary, which provides an overview of revenue forecasts of the global Paint thinners market. The executive summary of the report also includes insights about product and regional segments, highlighting key research findings of the report. Following the executive summary, the report provides a detailed introduction and definition of the global Paint thinners market.

Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4956

Global leaders in the market have been heavily investing in R&D for reducing the operation as well as manufacturing prices of Paint thinners. Product extension and innovation are key strategies adopted by vendors of Paint thinners, in a bid to provide products with enhanced properties and higher efficiency. Growth in construction activities across developing economies such as Japan, India, and China is further expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. There has been a surge in demand for luxury furniture since recent past on the back of increasing production capacities of vendors in emerging economies. Vendors are also focusing on increasing their presence in the market, with an aim to fulfil robust demand from domestic markets including India, Brazil, Indonesia, and China.

In the following chapters of the report, market size forecasts and Y-o-Y growth rates are offered, which is supported by analysis of macroeconomic factors. In addition, the report analyses the global market for Paint thinners on the basis of presence of market players across all regional segments, raw material sourcing strategies, supply chain breakdown, and pricing & cost structure. Considering various aspects, the report deduces the market size based on secondary research. Moreover, qualitative data from primary research, and information from FMI’s in-house panel of experts in the industry have been incorporated for acquiring appropriate market estimates.

Market Taxonomy

The report considers key market segments that are portrayed with a taxonomy table. The global Paint thinners market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, application, formulation type, and region. The report offers a comprehensive analysis on each of these market segments.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

Others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines)

Formulation Type

Solvent Based

Water Based

Application

Rheology Modification

Biocides Impact Modification

Wetting & Dispersion

Anti-Foaming

Others (Flexibility, curing, slip & rub, and so on)

End Use Industry

Automotive

Architectural

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others

The region-wise segmentation provided by the report is extended further based on dominant, emerging and fastest growing countries, which are included under respective regions. The chapters offering forecasts on market segments have been incorporated in the report. These chapters also shed light on cross-sectional data of Paint thinners market, and country specific forecast and analysis.

Sample of Research Methodology Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4956

Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the report offers in-depth analysis of global leaders in the market based on SWOT analysis, financials, and key developments made by the leading market players. This chapter offers information about the market’s competitive landscape, with insights on current conditions and future scenario of players in the market during the forecast period.

For deducing the market forecasts, the report has considered information on performances of major market players, present macroeconomic outlook, and historical growth trends associated with end-use industries. The data derived in this report has been extensive scrutinised and studied to realise quantitative as well as qualitative insights about the global Paint thinners market.

ABOUT US:

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India.

FMI’s research and consulting services help businesses around the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly evolving marketplace with confidence and clarity. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. We continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of end industries to ensure our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

CONTACT US:

Future Market Insights

U.S. Office

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

Web: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com