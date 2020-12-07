According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Europe Protective Face Masks Market size is set to exceed USD 370 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Graphical Research. The COVID-19 pandemic is a respiratory disease spread through aerosol containing the virus and physical contact with infected individuals. To prevent the spread of the virus, use of protective masks has been prescribed, along with stringent social distancing measures. Thus, there will be an increased demand for protective face masks as the number of COVID cases rises across the continent. Europe has been significantly affected with the COVID-19 pandemic, with Italy once being the epicenter after China. Thus, there has been a greater demand for protective masks among the public. Furthermore, companies in the region are scrambling to increase the production of masks to cater to this surge in demand. These factors are expected to drive the market expansion in the future.

An increased awareness regarding the benefits of protective masks is further expected to drive the market growth. Procedure and surgical masks have traditionally been restricted to the medical profession. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a growing shift towards usage of masks among the general public. Furthermore, there has been increased awareness of benefits offered by protective face masks. Awareness of benefits of these masks in preventing flu, allergies, and offering protection from polluted air will spur product demand among the general public. These factors are expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period.

Government regulations regarding N95 respirators could be a market inhibiting factor. Furthermore, protective face masks have low profit margins, this could discourage companies from manufacturing the product and might impede the market growth.

Procedure masks dominated the product segment with revenue of USD 67.9 million in 2019 and will see significant growth during the forecast period. Procedure masks are used by healthcare providers during routine procedures to maintain an aseptic barrier. These are also used by the general public to prevent allergies and flu. Growth can be attributed to the growing demand for procedure masks among the individuals due to the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, ease of use of procedure masks due to their elastic loops will augment the product demand.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into e-commerce, pharmacies, and distributors. Pharmacies accounted for 30% of the market share in 2019 and will see significant growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to growing product demand among the public and easy access to pharmacies. Furthermore, variety of products available in pharmacies will account for segment growth.

Protective face masks are used in hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long term care centers, research institutes, and by individuals. Long term care centers segment will growth of about 350% between 2019 and 2020. Long term care centers are being converted into patient wards to treat corona virus patients, this will spur the product demand, fostering segment expansion.

The Italy protective face masks market was valued at USD 21.3 million in 2019 and will be one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period. The local industry expansion will be driven by the high number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Furthermore, a significant number of geriatric individuals in the country will have a positive impact on the local market expansion.

Major market players in market are 3M, DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Akzenta GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell, Cardinal Health, Dentsply Sirona, and Henry Schein. The industry players are focusing on increasing production of protective face masks, especially N95 respirators to cater to growing product demand. For instance, in April 2020, Kolmi-Hopen, a French mask manufacturer said that they have ramped up the production of N95 masks to 270,000 per day, to meet the growing demand of face masks.

Europe Protective Face Masks Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2015 to 2026 , for the following segments:

Market Share, By Product, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Procedure masks

Surgical masks ASTM Level 1 ASTM Level 2 ASTM Level 3

N95 respirators Without valve With valve

Face shields Disposable Reusable



Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Distributors

Pharmacies

E-commerce