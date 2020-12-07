The global market for aerial imaging has been witnessing a substantial growth over the past few years, thanks to the increased adoption of advanced drone/unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the defense and various other industries. The growing footprint of aerial imaging solutions across various applications, such as cartography, construction and development, defense and security, and intelligence surveillance, is another important factor, bolstering the growth of this market.

The worldwide aerial imaging market stood at US$1.36 bn in 2016 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.6% from 2017 to 2025, reaching a value of US$4.58 bn by the end of 2025. The rising popularity of location-based services and various technological developments in the field of advanced aerial camera systems and drone technology are expected to propel this market substantially over the forthcoming years.

Aerial imaging finds a widespread application in energy, natural resources management, geospatial technology, construction and development, defense and intelligence, disaster response management, conservation and research, and media and entertainment. Geospatial technology has been reporting a greater application of aerial imaging. In 2016, it emerged as the leading application area of aerial imaging with a share of 21.5% in terms of revenue contribution.

The defense and security sector also has always been a prominent consumer of aerial imagery and geospatial data. The usage of aerial imagery in this sector has now increased significantly due to the high level of awareness among consumers and the availability of high-resolution aerial imagery from numerous suppliers. The construction and development, geospatial technology, and natural resource management are likely to surface as promising applications areas of aerial imaging over the next few years.

NRC Group ASA, Fugro N.V., Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Nearmap Ltd., Google Inc., EagleView Technologies, Inc., Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, GeoVantage Inc., and Kucera International Inc. are the most prominent players in the global aerial imaging market.

