Market Report Summary

Market – Surgical Lamps Market

Market Value – US$ 728,915.2 Thousand in 2021

Market CAGR Value – 4.6 % in 2021

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Get Sample Copy of This Report -> Click Here

Read Full Press Release Below

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Surgical Lamps: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” The global surgical lamps market was valued at USD 5,54,938.8 thousand in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2014 to 2020, to reach USD 7,28,915.2 thousand by 2020.

Surgical lamp is a medical device which provides optimal illumination during surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, dental surgery, endoscopic surgery, and optical surgery. These devices provide optimally bright and shadow-free high-intensity light that is perfect for the visualization of small and low-contrast objects within the body cavity during surgeries. Surgical lamps are used in operating rooms of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2817

Some of the major players in the surgical lamps market:

Stryker Corporation.

KLS Martin Group.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

A-dec, Inc.

Steris Corporation.

Skytron.

Welch Allyn.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG.

DRE INC.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2817

Globally, the surgical lamps market is witnessing significant growth due to innovations, along with technological advancements and rise in the number of surgery centers. Moreover, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rise in number of surgeries are also driving the growth of the market. However, complications associated with CFLs, high costs of CFL and LED lamps, and economic slowdown in some regions such as Europe and Africa, inhibit the growth of the market.

The global surgical lamps market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 5,54,938.8 thousand in 2014 to USD 7,28,915.2 thousand by 2020 at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

In North America, the surgical lamps market is growing due to increasing numbers of surgeries and initiatives taken by various government associations for the implementation of energy-efficient surgical lamps in healthcare facilities. Moreover, innovative applications of cost-saving surgical light lamps are also boosting the growth of the surgical lamps market in the region.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2817

The surgical lamps market in Europe is growing due to initiatives taken by various governments to promote the usage of energy-efficient surgical lamps in the region. Furthermore, increasing numbers of surgeries, growing aging population, and rising incidence of age-related diseases are also boosting the growth of the European surgical lamps market.

According to LUPUS UK, a government charity supporting people with systemic lupus and discoid lupus, usage of CFLs and LED lamps are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emmisions by 80% by 2050 and save on energy bills at home, healthcare organizations, and in workplace fitted with energy-efficient bulbs.

Asia represents the fastest-growing region in the surgical lamps market. This is primarily due to increasing number of surgeries in various countries such as China, Japan, and South-East Asian countries. Increasing demand of energy-efficient and cost-effective lamps has fueled the growth of this market in Asia. Moreover, growing aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also supporting to the growth of surgical lamps market in the region.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape Triple-negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market About us: Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset. Contact us: Ashish Kolte

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com